Poof Reader

Proofreader

Duties and Responsibilities

reviewing creative content across a variety of media and industries

producing copy and improving processes

proofread materials for spelling, grammar, punctuation, syntax, usage, consistency, and brand voice

review and markup written work, such as educational and marketing material (brochures and flyers) and internal documents

proof digital communications and correspondence, including press releases, and website text

crosscheck References and Data ensuring the accuracy of content.

verify the accuracy of all referenced facts (e.g., dates, pages, values) and double-check cross-referenced materials (e.g., websites, newspapers)

maintain source and reference logs to support their work

review content with an eye towards campaign, product, or brand consistency.

attend team meetings, provide constructive editorial input, and communicate with team members to effectuate consistent, accurate, and high-quality work products.

improve editing processes, suggest process improvements

evaluate and recommend changes to create efficiencies

Skills and Qualifications

We are looking for someone who takes pride in the quality of the product and will be an enthusiastic member of the editing team

write well, edit well with fluency in proofreading symbols

experience in working extensively on digital content and word processing software.

detail oriented with a knack for catching the most trivial of errors

quick reader, read and edit quickly without sacrificing quality

ability to track down the appropriate resources and address questions or issues in the copy that might require additional research

manage and prioritize multiple projects at once, flexible and persistent in the pursuit of the perfect copy

bachelor’s degree, preferably in English, journalism, communications, or a related field.

three years of relevant experience, preferably in tertiary education is required

Desired Skills:

English profiency

Proofreading

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Private university situated in heart of Sandton, growing aggressively, looking for someone who can manage the standard of marketing content and material

Learn more/Apply for this position