Poof Reader

Jun 9, 2021

Proofreader

Duties and Responsibilities

  • reviewing creative content across a variety of media and industries
  • producing copy and improving processes
  • proofread materials for spelling, grammar, punctuation, syntax, usage, consistency, and brand voice
  • review and markup written work, such as educational and marketing material (brochures and flyers) and internal documents
  • proof digital communications and correspondence, including press releases, and website text
  • crosscheck References and Data ensuring the accuracy of content.
  • verify the accuracy of all referenced facts (e.g., dates, pages, values) and double-check cross-referenced materials (e.g., websites, newspapers)
  • maintain source and reference logs to support their work
  • review content with an eye towards campaign, product, or brand consistency.
  • attend team meetings, provide constructive editorial input, and communicate with team members to effectuate consistent, accurate, and high-quality work products.
  • improve editing processes, suggest process improvements
  • evaluate and recommend changes to create efficiencies

Skills and Qualifications

  • We are looking for someone who takes pride in the quality of the product and will be an enthusiastic member of the editing team
  • write well, edit well with fluency in proofreading symbols
  • experience in working extensively on digital content and word processing software.
  • detail oriented with a knack for catching the most trivial of errors
  • quick reader, read and edit quickly without sacrificing quality
  • ability to track down the appropriate resources and address questions or issues in the copy that might require additional research
  • manage and prioritize multiple projects at once, flexible and persistent in the pursuit of the perfect copy
  • bachelor’s degree, preferably in English, journalism, communications, or a related field.
  • three years of relevant experience, preferably in tertiary education is required

Desired Skills:

  • English profiency
  • Proofreading

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Private university situated in heart of Sandton, growing aggressively, looking for someone who can manage the standard of marketing content and material

