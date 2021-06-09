Poof Reader

Proofreader
Duties and Responsibilities
- reviewing creative content across a variety of media and industries
- producing copy and improving processes
- proofread materials for spelling, grammar, punctuation, syntax, usage, consistency, and brand voice
- review and markup written work, such as educational and marketing material (brochures and flyers) and internal documents
- proof digital communications and correspondence, including press releases, and website text
- crosscheck References and Data ensuring the accuracy of content.
- verify the accuracy of all referenced facts (e.g., dates, pages, values) and double-check cross-referenced materials (e.g., websites, newspapers)
- maintain source and reference logs to support their work
- review content with an eye towards campaign, product, or brand consistency.
- attend team meetings, provide constructive editorial input, and communicate with team members to effectuate consistent, accurate, and high-quality work products.
- improve editing processes, suggest process improvements
- evaluate and recommend changes to create efficiencies
Skills and Qualifications
- We are looking for someone who takes pride in the quality of the product and will be an enthusiastic member of the editing team
- write well, edit well with fluency in proofreading symbols
- experience in working extensively on digital content and word processing software.
- detail oriented with a knack for catching the most trivial of errors
- quick reader, read and edit quickly without sacrificing quality
- ability to track down the appropriate resources and address questions or issues in the copy that might require additional research
- manage and prioritize multiple projects at once, flexible and persistent in the pursuit of the perfect copy
- bachelor’s degree, preferably in English, journalism, communications, or a related field.
- three years of relevant experience, preferably in tertiary education is required
Desired Skills:
- English profiency
- Proofreading
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Private university situated in heart of Sandton, growing aggressively, looking for someone who can manage the standard of marketing content and material