Pricing Specialist at Innovation Group

We are looking for a qualified Pricing Specialist to reseacrch, analyse, update and monitor al information and data relevent to Service & Maintenance plans, as well other non-regulated product pricing.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Commercial Trucks and Yellow goods to be priced for on Value Added products

FML Service and maintenance value added product pricing based on the fleet clients risk profile and parameters.

Tenders: reading document, understanding tender requirements, preparing questions, evaluating, preparing tender scheduling and check accessories to the deal.

Monitor contract term and calculate restructures

All products to be priced competitively and profitably.

Focusing on the commercial, passenger and motorcycle business, which initials rate chart updates, new product development, updating of existing products, fund monitoring, claims analyses, sales leads generation, training, customer service, technical assistance, retention, sales and dealer visits on all commercial products.

DESIRED EXPERIENCE & QUALIFICATIONS

A Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualifications (Technical/Mechanical Engineer/ B.Com Statistics).

Relevant diploma in automotive technical field is preffered

A minimum of 3 – 5 years of product cost estimation and analysis experience

Service and maintenance value added product pricing.

Flee quotes with restructures on Value Added Products on Service and Maintenance plans

Good knowledge of the Automotive Industry

Desired Skills:

Cost Estimation

Product Pricing

Automotive Industry

Analysis

yellow vehicles

Mining vehicles

full maintenance

