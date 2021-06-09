Production Team Leader

A Production Team Leader is required for a long-established company in the steel forging industry based in Isando. Rneg + incentives

Requirements

Qualified Millwright.

2-3 Years exp pref in a steel forgings environment.

Must have the potential to be groomed to go into more senior management positions.

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

