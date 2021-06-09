Project manager

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals and deliverables
Plan and schedule project timelines
Track project deliverables using appropriate tools
Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders
Present reports defining project progress, problems and solutions
Develop full scale project plans
Provide direction and support to project team
Project evaluations and assessment of results
Establish and maintain the necessary relationships to execute projects
Provide specialised and technical support to internal and external stakeholders to ensure achievement of project objectives
Establish and monitor healthy, diverse internal and external relations and implement remedial actions where required
Ensure SLAs are complete and available, and escalate deviations to relevant parties
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Commucation
- Reports
- Budgeting
- Problem Solving
- Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Project management consulting company