Property Portfolio and Financial Manager at KinsgleyIrons Recruitment

The Property Manager Portfolio and Financial Manager will report into the Asset Manager, and will assume responsibility for both the effective Portfolio Management, Operations and Financial Management of a Prominent Property Portfolio, for a well-established JHB Based Property Group.

Bcom Accounting or similar tertiary Finance Qualification

5 years’ Retail/commercial Property Management experience

Property Portfolio Management Experience

Property Portfolio Budgeting and Forecasting Experience

Centre and facilities Management Experience

Asset Management knowledge and Experience

Staff/Team Management Experience

Proficient with MDA Software package

Excellent communication skills and ability to interact at all levels internally and externally

Overall Financial And operational responsibility for Properties under assigned portfolio;

Prepare financial strategies, monitor, and control income and expenditure.

Co-ordination, compilation, review and presentation of monthly management and shareholder packs, as well as budgets, maintenance and reports for bodies corporate, owners, shareholders etc.

Creating Operational Budgets from scratch

Mange and Oversee all properties in Portfolio, including SLA’s, maintenance, security, facilities and daily operations.

Oversee monthly tenant billing of rent and utilities as well as general tenant and customer queries

Appointing and managing service providers, collecting rent, dealing with late payments, and handling operating expenses.

Mange a team of Administrators/Operations and Facilities staff

Monthly site inspections

Responsible for lease renewal negotiations, Lease audits, as well as securing new tenants.

