Property Sales at RNP Properties

Jun 9, 2021

Industrial Commercial Property company is seeking the right individual to join its leasing team

Skills and Reuirements Needed

  • Own Transport is essential
  • Good Communication skills
  • Excel Intermediate
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Exceptional attention to detail

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Social Media Marketing
  • Internet Advertising
  • communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Real Estate Rental
  • 1 to 2 years Real Estate / Property Agent

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

RNP Properties is a company specializing in the management and rentals of Commerical and Industrial Property situated on the East Rand

