Property Sales at RNP Properties

Industrial Commercial Property company is seeking the right individual to join its leasing team
Skills and Reuirements Needed
- Own Transport is essential
- Good Communication skills
- Excel Intermediate
- Social Media Marketing
- Exceptional attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Excel
- Social Media Marketing
- Internet Advertising
- communication skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Real Estate Rental
- 1 to 2 years Real Estate / Property Agent
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
RNP Properties is a company specializing in the management and rentals of Commerical and Industrial Property situated on the East Rand