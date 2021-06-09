Property Sales at RNP Properties

Industrial Commercial Property company is seeking the right individual to join its leasing team

Skills and Reuirements Needed

Own Transport is essential

Good Communication skills

Excel Intermediate

Social Media Marketing

Exceptional attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Excel

Social Media Marketing

Internet Advertising

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Real Estate Rental

1 to 2 years Real Estate / Property Agent

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

RNP Properties is a company specializing in the management and rentals of Commerical and Industrial Property situated on the East Rand

Learn more/Apply for this position