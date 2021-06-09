Qlikview Reportwriter

Jun 9, 2021

Purpose of role

  • Qlikview Report Writer
  • Management Information system designer & implementer
  • Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview – multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications
  • Database management
  • Produce internal Management information reports
  • Write client facing statements & reports

Qualifications and Experience

  • Appropriate qualification
  • Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
  • Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (Microsoft)

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • MS Sharepoint
  • Qlikview
  • data mapping
  • dashboards

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • No benefits

