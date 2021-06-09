Qlikview Reportwriter

Purpose of role
- Qlikview Report Writer
- Management Information system designer & implementer
- Data mapping and management, MIS (Qlikview – multiple data sources); Power BI; Internal applications
- Database management
- Produce internal Management information reports
- Write client facing statements & reports
Qualifications and Experience
- Appropriate qualification
- Experience in financial services would be an advantage but not a necessity
- Computer literacy: Data Management, MSOffice (strong xls), MS SharePoint, QlikView, Power BI (Microsoft)
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- MS Sharepoint
- Qlikview
- data mapping
- dashboards
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- No benefits