Quality Controller

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Quality Controller in Durban. The ideal candidate must have exposure to a steel processing or automotive pressing environment.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The Quality Controller is required to assist the Quality Manager to ensure all products delivered to customer are of the highest quality and within the specifications required by the business.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform daily quality test and audits.

Responsible for quality Control audits

Control of Setting and Inspection Standards

Identification of rejected material (labelling)

Responsible for training to ensure awareness and conformity on the shop floor.

Report promptly to the Quality Manager any non-conformances detected.

Metrology

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

5 Years experience in Steel processing quality control Environment

Matric certificate

Managing people / Supervisory position

5 years Quality control experience

Completed or in progress towards a formal Quality qualification.

Completed ISO 9001 Audit and implementation training.

Coil processing experience, or Automotive pressing experience

Metrology experience

MUST BE PREPARED TO WORK OVERTIME / WEEKENDS, where necessary

