Quality Controller

Jun 9, 2021

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Quality Controller in Durban. The ideal candidate must have exposure to a steel processing or automotive pressing environment.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

  • The Quality Controller is required to assist the Quality Manager to ensure all products delivered to customer are of the highest quality and within the specifications required by the business.
  • RESPONSIBILITIES:
  • Perform daily quality test and audits.
  • Responsible for quality Control audits
  • Control of Setting and Inspection Standards
  • Identification of rejected material (labelling)
  • Responsible for training to ensure awareness and conformity on the shop floor.
  • Report promptly to the Quality Manager any non-conformances detected.
  • Metrology

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:

  • 5 Years experience in Steel processing quality control Environment
  • Matric certificate
  • Managing people / Supervisory position
  • 5 years Quality control experience
  • Completed or in progress towards a formal Quality qualification.
  • Completed ISO 9001 Audit and implementation training.
  • Coil processing experience, or Automotive pressing experience
  • Metrology experience
  • MUST BE PREPARED TO WORK OVERTIME / WEEKENDS, where necessary

Learn more/Apply for this position