An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Quality Controller in Durban. The ideal candidate must have exposure to a steel processing or automotive pressing environment.
PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
- The Quality Controller is required to assist the Quality Manager to ensure all products delivered to customer are of the highest quality and within the specifications required by the business.
- RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Perform daily quality test and audits.
- Responsible for quality Control audits
- Control of Setting and Inspection Standards
- Identification of rejected material (labelling)
- Responsible for training to ensure awareness and conformity on the shop floor.
- Report promptly to the Quality Manager any non-conformances detected.
- Metrology
MINIMUM QUALIFICATION:
- 5 Years experience in Steel processing quality control Environment
- Matric certificate
- Managing people / Supervisory position
- 5 years Quality control experience
- Completed or in progress towards a formal Quality qualification.
- Completed ISO 9001 Audit and implementation training.
- Coil processing experience, or Automotive pressing experience
- Metrology experience
- MUST BE PREPARED TO WORK OVERTIME / WEEKENDS, where necessary