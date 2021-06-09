Re -Advertisement: Engineering Technician – FABL at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Engineering Technician FABL at the ATNS Bloemfontein Airport. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Supervisor: TS FABL.
Overview
ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide support and maintenance of ATNS CNS systems and equipment at a functional knowledge and skills level.
Major Activities
- Perform all relevant maintenance activities on equipment and systems as per the relevant LSP, station instructions and equipment manufacturer recommendations
- Ensure that maintenance to buildings at the sites, the site itself such as roads, grass cutting, fencing, antenna masts, terrestrial communications and power from point of supply is maintained to ATNS standards
- Compliance to SLAs
- Ensure that the relevant equipment competences are attained as per station requirements and the appropriate Skills Matrix grading
- Perform I Level corrective fault diagnosis down to module (LRU) level
- Perform I Level corrective maintenance through module (LRU) replacement
- Perform O Level restoration of service by reconfiguration and/or changeover by means of supervisor positions and remote control, monitoring and maintenance systems. (RCMMS)
- Perform D Level corrective maintenance where applicable as per ATNS support policy
- Compliance within SLAs
- Draft useful, informative and concise technical reports on systems and equipment as requested and proactively when the need arises
- Capture all relevant data on the CBMMS
- Compliance with RT procedures
- Compliance with Airport Regulations
- Understand the impact of equipment availability on the national ATM service delivery
- Ensure compliance with ATNS ISO 9001 procedures.
- Ensure compliance with SACAA and ICAO recommendations
- Comply with the ATNS OH&S plan
- Liaison with ATC; peers and external clients
- Become proficient in the O level support of all Communications, Navigation and Surveillance systems and Equipment at your center
- Become proficient in the O level support of all Support systems and equipment at your center, which will include UPSs, Air-conditioning, Stand-by power, Fire protection and Alarm systems where required as per the SSI
- Develop an understanding of and become proficient in RCMMS methods for the effective evaluation of system and equipment performance
- Become proficient in the use of specialized test, monitoring and B. I. T. E equipment
- Develop an understanding of testing methods for the effective evaluation of system and equipment performance
- Knowledge of all other applicable ATNS Centre and Shift requirements
- Knowledge of all other FIR environments
Qualifications
- S4 National Diploma in Light Current Electronic Engineering granting admittance to ECSA as an Engineering Technician or Technologist
- A valid code 8 drivers license; preferably ACSA AVOP certified
Experience
- Minimum 2 years in CNS ATM equipment maintenance and thorough knowledge of the following:
- Electronics
- Data Processing
- Digital Techniques
- Analogue Techniques
- Basic Information Technology
- Computer Technology
- Digital Telecommunications & Networking
- Knowledge of and ability to use Word Processing, Spread Sheet and Data Base
- Radio Communications
- Data Communications
- Electronic Measurements & The use of Test Equipment
- ATNS Introductory Training
- OHAS Requirements
- Basic First Aid & Fire Fighting
- Basic Insight into ATC Operations
- RT Procedures
- Airport Operations
- Introduction to ATNS Communications Systems
- Voice Communications in ATNS
- Data Communications in ATNS
- Introduction to Navigation Aids
- Radar Concepts and ATNS Radar Systems
- Radar and Flight Data Processing and ATNS Systems
- I Level Support Competence on a minimum of 5 ATNS Communications Systems& Knowledge of Logistic Support Procedures
Skills and Competencies
- Electronic Equipment Assembly techniques
- Dexterity in the handling of various components
- Good color discernment
- To be physically agile
- Circuit board assembly and component replacement
- Use of electronic test equipment
- Computer literate
- Problem Solving
- Report Writing