Re -Advertisement: Engineering Technician – FABL at Air Traffic and Navigation Services

Applications are invited for the position of Engineering Technician FABL at the ATNS Bloemfontein Airport. The successful applicant will be reporting to the Supervisor: TS FABL.

Overview

ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide support and maintenance of ATNS CNS systems and equipment at a functional knowledge and skills level.

Major Activities

Perform all relevant maintenance activities on equipment and systems as per the relevant LSP, station instructions and equipment manufacturer recommendations

Ensure that maintenance to buildings at the sites, the site itself such as roads, grass cutting, fencing, antenna masts, terrestrial communications and power from point of supply is maintained to ATNS standards

Compliance to SLAs

Ensure that the relevant equipment competences are attained as per station requirements and the appropriate Skills Matrix grading

Perform I Level corrective fault diagnosis down to module (LRU) level

Perform I Level corrective maintenance through module (LRU) replacement

Perform O Level restoration of service by reconfiguration and/or changeover by means of supervisor positions and remote control, monitoring and maintenance systems. (RCMMS)

Perform D Level corrective maintenance where applicable as per ATNS support policy

Compliance within SLAs

Draft useful, informative and concise technical reports on systems and equipment as requested and proactively when the need arises

Capture all relevant data on the CBMMS

Compliance with RT procedures

Compliance with Airport Regulations

Understand the impact of equipment availability on the national ATM service delivery

Ensure compliance with ATNS ISO 9001 procedures.

Ensure compliance with SACAA and ICAO recommendations

Comply with the ATNS OH&S plan

Liaison with ATC; peers and external clients

Become proficient in the O level support of all Communications, Navigation and Surveillance systems and Equipment at your center

Become proficient in the O level support of all Support systems and equipment at your center, which will include UPSs, Air-conditioning, Stand-by power, Fire protection and Alarm systems where required as per the SSI

Develop an understanding of and become proficient in RCMMS methods for the effective evaluation of system and equipment performance

Become proficient in the use of specialized test, monitoring and B. I. T. E equipment

Develop an understanding of testing methods for the effective evaluation of system and equipment performance

Knowledge of all other applicable ATNS Centre and Shift requirements

Knowledge of all other FIR environments

Qualifications

S4 National Diploma in Light Current Electronic Engineering granting admittance to ECSA as an Engineering Technician or Technologist

A valid code 8 drivers license; preferably ACSA AVOP certified

Experience

Minimum 2 years in CNS ATM equipment maintenance and thorough knowledge of the following:

Electronics

Data Processing

Digital Techniques

Analogue Techniques

Basic Information Technology

Computer Technology

Digital Telecommunications & Networking

Knowledge of and ability to use Word Processing, Spread Sheet and Data Base

Radio Communications

Data Communications

Electronic Measurements & The use of Test Equipment

ATNS Introductory Training

OHAS Requirements

Basic First Aid & Fire Fighting

Basic Insight into ATC Operations

RT Procedures

Airport Operations

Introduction to ATNS Communications Systems

Voice Communications in ATNS

Data Communications in ATNS

Introduction to Navigation Aids

Radar Concepts and ATNS Radar Systems

Radar and Flight Data Processing and ATNS Systems

I Level Support Competence on a minimum of 5 ATNS Communications Systems& Knowledge of Logistic Support Procedures

Skills and Competencies

Electronic Equipment Assembly techniques

Dexterity in the handling of various components

Good color discernment

To be physically agile

Circuit board assembly and component replacement

Use of electronic test equipment

Computer literate

Problem Solving

Report Writing

