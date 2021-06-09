React Developer (Perm/Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An innovative pioneer in the LegalTech industry seeks the coding talents and creative flair for design of a React Developer to working on an exciting project on a Permanent or Contract basis. The company designs and implements digital platforms, revolutionising the way the legal information exchange is managed and how disputes are settled. The ideal candidate requires strong visual structural design understanding and not just coding ability. Your tech toolset should include React, HTML, JavaScript and CSS.

