RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Jun 9, 2021

My client a Financial Services business in CapeTown has an exciting vacancy for a Recruitment Consultant.

Applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

  • Preferably a Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA or Psychometry Intern (not essential)
  • Preferably a relevant Post Graduate Degree in Industrial Psychology/ Psychology or HR (not essential)
  • Minimum of 2-3 years of recruitment experience in a corporate or agency environment
  • Proven track record in working on specialised vacancies in IT and Data
  • High level of service delivery
  • Highly resourceful and knowledgeable in sourcing techniques
  • Strong competency based interviewing skills
  • Able to build talent pipelines
  • Able to meet deadlines and targets
  • Able to work in a fast paced and pressurised environment
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Able to work as part of a highly skilled and professional team
  • Strong client services orientation
  • Experienced in the use of MS Office
  • Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport

Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

