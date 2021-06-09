My client a Financial Services business in CapeTown has an exciting vacancy for a Recruitment Consultant.
Applicants must satisfy the following requirements:
- Preferably a Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA or Psychometry Intern (not essential)
- Preferably a relevant Post Graduate Degree in Industrial Psychology/ Psychology or HR (not essential)
- Minimum of 2-3 years of recruitment experience in a corporate or agency environment
- Proven track record in working on specialised vacancies in IT and Data
- High level of service delivery
- Highly resourceful and knowledgeable in sourcing techniques
- Strong competency based interviewing skills
- Able to build talent pipelines
- Able to meet deadlines and targets
- Able to work in a fast paced and pressurised environment
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Able to work as part of a highly skilled and professional team
- Strong client services orientation
- Experienced in the use of MS Office
- Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport
Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Deadlines
- Targets
- HPCSA
- MS Office
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric