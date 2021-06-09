RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

My client a Financial Services business in CapeTown has an exciting vacancy for a Recruitment Consultant.

Applicants must satisfy the following requirements:

Preferably a Registered Psychometrist with the HPCSA or Psychometry Intern (not essential)

Preferably a relevant Post Graduate Degree in Industrial Psychology/ Psychology or HR (not essential)

Minimum of 2-3 years of recruitment experience in a corporate or agency environment

Proven track record in working on specialised vacancies in IT and Data

High level of service delivery

Highly resourceful and knowledgeable in sourcing techniques

Strong competency based interviewing skills

Able to build talent pipelines

Able to meet deadlines and targets

Able to work in a fast paced and pressurised environment

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Able to work as part of a highly skilled and professional team

Strong client services orientation

Experienced in the use of MS Office

Must have valid driver’s licence and own transport

Send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

