REGIONAL MANAGER – FREE STATE

ADVANCING B-BBEE

1.1 Screening and Processing of Enquiries and Applications

Effectively screen, prepare and refer quality applications to Funds in line with NEF mandate and turnaround times.

1.2 Management of pipeline

Ensuring that all applications received are screened; declined or withdrawn in no more than 5 days on CRM.

1.3 Queries & Complains plus Effective Client Communication

Limit formal complaints on all received applications to no more that 3% of total applications screened for the period.

Ensure that acknowledgement letters are sent to clients within 3 days.

1.4 Approvals of Applications

Ensure that majority of packaged applications that were referred to the Funds should be approved by an Investment Committee;

At least 50% of approved deals must have been presented by the Regional Manager to an Investment Committee.

1.5 Commitments and Disbursements of approved

Help ensure that deals approved are committed within required turnaround times;

Help ensure that deals approved and committed are disbursed to clients within required turnaround times.

MAXIMIZING THE EMPOWERMENT DIVIDEND

Invest in Black empowered businesses that have high employment creating opportunities.

2.2 Increase participation of Black Women in the Economy

Ensure that at least 40% of total deals approved should be owned and managed by Black Women.

OPTIMISING NON-FINANCIAL SUPPORT

Effective marketing of the Regional Office by facilitating & coordinating NEF events and presentation in the Province and Activities should be captured in Quarterly Report;

Update Regional Strategy annually;

Ensure that NEF’s Head Office culture is replicated in the Regional Office.

FINANCIAL EFFECIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY

4.1 Regional Portfolio Monitoring

Conduct Post Investment Unit monitoring and reporting of allocated portfolio of investments in your Province under the supervision of the Senior Post Investment Associate and Post Investment Manager as per agreed outputs.

4.2 Empowerment Dividend

Ensure 100% submission of Empowerment Dividend questionnaires are returned by investees within agreed upon timelines, including accuracy thereof.

4.3 Credit Control and Impairments

Assist in completing the Portfolio Impairments model on a quarterly basis;

Work closely with the Legal Department on litigation matters with a view to maximising legal collections and bring these matters to closure;

Ensure that you meet your collection and impairment rates targets per year.

INTERNAL PROCESSES PERSPECTIVE

5.1 Operate within allocated budget

Expenses at allocated budget should not be exceeded.

5.2 Adherence to Systems and Procedures and management responsibilities

100% of suppliers engaged should have proper documentation and processes followed;

Managed all existing Contracts and SLA’s.

5.3 Leadership – Administration

Provide effective Administrative leadership in the office.

LEARNING AND GROWTH

6.1 Developing self; ad hoc tasks, capacity building and special projects in the region;

Completion and adherence to Personal Development Plan. Attitude and willingness to learn.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential

? B Com, B Com (Hons), CFA, CA (SA), MBA, B. Engineering

Preferred

? Post graduate degree in Finance, Accounting and/or Tax, and/or Auditing

Skills Required

Essential

? Have a working knowledge of SA Corporate law including the Companies Act,

? Minimum of five years’ experience in the SME funding environment, venture capital and/or development finance arenas,

? Sound technical and industry knowledge of the SME environment,

? Well-developed business networks and proven ability to generate deal flow,

? Strong technical and industry knowledge of the BBB-EE financing market including understanding of evolution of BBB-EE financing and BBB-EE Codes of Good Practice,

? Working knowledge of BBB-EE financing structures, equity investments and mezzanine financing structures,

? Some understanding of corporate finance disciplines such as valuation techniques,

? Working knowledge of financing documents such as sale and purchase agreement and shareholders agreements.

? Strong credit and risk analysis skills,

? Previous experience in managing people / professional teams,

? Well-developed presentation, written and verbal communication skills,

? Strong inter-personal skills,

? Strong organizational and strategic orientation,

? Experience in development and implementation of strategic and business plans.

Preferred

? Previous experience in managing an SME financing business Unit as well as a corporate finance business unit within a development finance environment.

? Proven track record in growing an SME/ private equity investment portfolio.

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes

Protect and Enhance NEF’s Reputation

Execute at Speed with respect to recruitment

Meeting Customer Needs

Quality Conscious

Managing Relationships

Analysis and Judgment

Open and effective communication

Information seeking

Critical thinking

Planning and organizing

Project management

Process orientation

Attention to detail

Desired Skills:

see above dpec

Learn more/Apply for this position