Our client based in Fourways is looking for a Regional Supply-Chain Consultant to implement developed / standardized strategies to streamline and integrate the Procurement and Logistics processes in the organisation so as to maximize realization of the supply chain synergies to the markets.

Roles and Responsibilities of Regional Supply-Chain Consultant

Product/Vendor/Solution Sourcing preferable local/Africa Regional sourcing

Consolidate all markets requirements or scope of work (SOW) and draft RFP

Support Africa Procurement to implement long term strategies such as;

Regional warehousing



Selection of 1 or 2 freight forwarders to handle end-to-end logistics including local customs clearance



DC System cost reduction

Ability to complete cost-benefit analysis & draft business case/motivation for management approval post review with Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

Ability to handle RFP/Tender end to end process including technical & commercial analysis/evaluation

Draft Contract, align with all ATC Africa markets for execution & operationalisation.

Implement efficient standardised contract management.

Other tasks as assigned by Supply-Chain management team

Ensure supplier performance compliance as per contractual supplier performance evaluation matrix.

Provide needed support for Operationalisation of new initiatives.

Implement developed/standardized strategies to streamline and integrate the Procurement and Logistics processes in ATC Africa so as to maximize realization of the supply chain synergies to the markets.

Ability to focus on innovative solutions/strategies with objectives

Cost reduction



Operational Efficiency/Process improvements



Lead time reduction (Time to Market)



Ensuring no drop in KPI performance drop.



10 years TCO perspective

Co-ordinate the contracting process in the Africa region to ensure interests of both the Suppliers and the ATC are protected and ensure all high risk/impact supply relationships are covered by contracts.

Implementing Strategic plans in place for meeting internal customers’ expectations and total cost reduction targets against all budgets. Ensure value for money concept is incorporated in all regional procurement activities and achieve cost reduction targets.

