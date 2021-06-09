Sales Clerk

Our client is recruiting for a Sales Clerk to join tthem.

Duties include but not limited to :

Co-ordinate and handle all customer orders

Process customer orders on the SAP system

Process stock ordering and receipting thereof

Answer switch board and manage telephone queries

Assist and process QM notifications and associated administration

Compile quotations and pro-forma invoices

Ensure customer satisfaction and retention

Archive and file documentation

Administration and responsibility of the petty cash

Arranging transport for deliveries to customers as well as to manufacturing sites

Member of the Health and Safety team

Perform general administrative / filing duties

Administration duties relating to branch stocks and the stock take process

Support sales representatives

Process and administer accounts payable

Manage Key Customer contracts

Assist with customer complaints

Purchasing of office and warehouse supplies

Minimun Requirements:

Senior Certificate, post school qualification in Business Admin preferable

Minimum of 2 years working in an internal sales environment

Good telephone manner

Sound Commercial understanding and good administrative skills

Good attention to detail

Computer proficient [MS Office + SAP]

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Should you be interested please email cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

SAP

Process Orders

Compile Quotations

Administration

Customer complaints

filling

Process Stock orders

Order Processing

Sales Office Administration

