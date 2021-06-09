Our client is recruiting for a Sales Clerk to join tthem.
Duties include but not limited to :
Co-ordinate and handle all customer orders
Process customer orders on the SAP system
Process stock ordering and receipting thereof
Answer switch board and manage telephone queries
Assist and process QM notifications and associated administration
Compile quotations and pro-forma invoices
Ensure customer satisfaction and retention
Archive and file documentation
Administration and responsibility of the petty cash
Arranging transport for deliveries to customers as well as to manufacturing sites
Member of the Health and Safety team
Perform general administrative / filing duties
Administration duties relating to branch stocks and the stock take process
Support sales representatives
Process and administer accounts payable
Manage Key Customer contracts
Assist with customer complaints
Purchasing of office and warehouse supplies
Minimun Requirements:
Senior Certificate, post school qualification in Business Admin preferable
Minimum of 2 years working in an internal sales environment
Good telephone manner
Sound Commercial understanding and good administrative skills
Good attention to detail
Computer proficient [MS Office + SAP]
Good interpersonal and communication skills
Should you be interested please email cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Process Orders
- Compile Quotations
- Administration
- Customer complaints
- filling
- Process Stock orders
- Order Processing
- Sales Office Administration