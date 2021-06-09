Sales Manager at Healthcare & Mobility Africa

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is celebrating its 12th year in South Africa, and we are now the largest manufacturer and supplier of mobility goods in our industry. We have a portfolio of needs-driven products, most of which are exclusively available from our company.

We are looking for an experienced Sales Manager who has a successful record in managing a team of salespeople, preferably in a direct sales environment.

Your role is to lead, coach and hone their demonstration and sales skills even further and in so doing, achieving the goal to provide as much high-quality product to as many satisfied customers as possible.

If you are a successful, driven Sales Manager that enjoys direct sales to the end-user and leading and growing a team of Sales Agents and want to earn R40 000 to 60 000 or more in an uncapped override commission environment, that rewards you for your team’s successes; then this role is for you.

Minimum Requirements

Fluent in English and Afrikaans

Own reliable vehicle

Reside in Johannesburg, Pretoria or its surrounding suburbs

5 Years Sales Management experience with a proven successful sales record or unequivocal evidence of your success as a Sales Agent in your field.

Desired Skills:

Managment

Sales

direct sales

Managing team sales

Selling

sales process

About The Employer:

Healthcare & Mobility Africa is South Africa’s largest manufacturer and supplier of specialised mobility goods direct to customers with over 10 years experience in South Africa and built on a 23 year heritage in the UK.

