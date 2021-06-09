Sales Representative: Digital Publishing at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A national provider of Digital Communications wants your sales wizardry coupled with your passion for customers and generating leads to be their next Sales Representative who will sell and manage Digital Publishing / Print on demand solutions. You will also manage and service a diverse portfolio of clients, actively finding solutions to customer needs and estimate costs on every aspect of an order. You must have Grade 12 / Matric or equivalent and a tertiary qualification in Sales and / or Marketing will prove beneficial. You will require 5 years proven experience managing a portfolio of client generating new business in Digital Publishing or a similar industry. You must be able to do presentations, reports, forecasts, and budgeting. You must also possess a valid drivers license and your own reliable [URL Removed] monthly and annual sales and profit targets.

Sell and market the companys range of products, specifically concentrating on print on demand products.

Handle incoming and outgoing sales related calls and queries.

Call on potential clients.

Deal with associated administrative duties.

Brief production on new projects.

Work with sales support to ensure administrative requirements are met.

General associated administrative duties.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

Grade 12 / Matric or equivalent.

A tertiary qualification in Sales and/or Marketing will be advantageous.

Experience / Skills

A minimum of 5 years proven experience in successfully managing and servicing a portfolio of customers and more specifically generating new business, preferably in the Digital Publishing or similar industry.

Excellent interpersonal skills and professional appearance.

Good presentation skills.

Strong customer service orientation.

Computer literacy in MS Word and Excel.

Fluency in written and spoken English and Afrikaans.

Own transport and a valid drivers license.

ATTRIBUTES:

Maintains high standards of accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to work according to strict deadlines on an ongoing basis.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

