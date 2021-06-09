The Security Specialist is responsible for ensuring that the data collected through different security platforms is scrutinized thoroughly and recommend measures to optimize the existing security technology on sites. This also includes the effective management of data costs and equipment efficiencies.
Essential Duties:
- Analyze data collected from various security sources to identify links between persons committing crimes on Company sites.
- Analyze data to identify modus operandi and create operational plans to counter criminal incidents.
- Build an effective database with the information required on losses, recoveries, arrests, and convictions to determine business losses. To implement plans and strategies to reduce business shortfalls.
- Use incidents data information to plan for covert and other disruptive operations to destabilize the criminal syndicates.
- Ensuring that the Security Operations Centre (SOP) remains the first line of defense by way of developing sound and effective standard operating procedures.
- Ensuring that security systems connected to the SOC are always operational.
- Ensuring that the SOC is empowered to mobilize reaction forces during break-ins and illegal entrances on all Company sites.
- Ensuring that digital assets such as CCTV units and security computers are protected from unauthorized access.
- Analyze the root cause of excessive use of data and airtime in the SOC and implement cost-effective and saving measures.
- Analyze security breaches to identify the root causes and weak links in the security protection system.
- Participate in police operations, which include; roadblocks and raids in the scrap metal dealerships.
- Ensuring that convictions are secured on prosecuted cases by advocating for the implementation and use of “Crime committed under essential infrastructure act”
- Manage technical service providers and ensure that they perform in accordance with the Service Level Agreement and enforce corrective actions on breaches.
- Coordinate and monitor security deployments on sites in partnership with maintenance contractors to eliminate potential risks which may cause a negative impact on the Company’s assets and performance.
- Able to crowd control and negotiate with the assistance of our security partner.
- Compile weekly, monthly, and annual site incident reports.
Qualifications and Education:
- Grade 12, Relevant Security Management Diploma, or equivalent qualification
- Extensive experience in data analysis and control room operations.
Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ work experience as a Technical Security Officer/Specialist/Analyst
- Proven desktop investigation and scenario experience essential
- Registered PSIRA Grade A security certificate required.
- Driver’s license required.
- Knowledge about the telecommunication industry is an added advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Security Expert
- Telecommunication
- Network Security
- Organizational Skills
- Case investigative skill
- Communication skills
- Planning and coordinating skills
- Strong Negotiation skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- High level of integrity
- Discretion and Confidentiality
- Proficiency with MS Office & security applications
- Security Management Diploma
- Data Analysis
- Control Room Operations
- Technical Security Officer
- Technicial Secuirty Specialist
- Technicial Security Analyst
- Desktop Investigation
- Scenario
- PSIRA Grade A security certificate
- Corporate and Field experience
- 3 to 5 years Security experience
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree