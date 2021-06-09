Security Specialist

The Security Specialist is responsible for ensuring that the data collected through different security platforms is scrutinized thoroughly and recommend measures to optimize the existing security technology on sites. This also includes the effective management of data costs and equipment efficiencies.

Essential Duties:

Analyze data collected from various security sources to identify links between persons committing crimes on Company sites.

Analyze data to identify modus operandi and create operational plans to counter criminal incidents.

Build an effective database with the information required on losses, recoveries, arrests, and convictions to determine business losses. To implement plans and strategies to reduce business shortfalls.

Use incidents data information to plan for covert and other disruptive operations to destabilize the criminal syndicates.

Ensuring that the Security Operations Centre (SOP) remains the first line of defense by way of developing sound and effective standard operating procedures.

Ensuring that security systems connected to the SOC are always operational.

Ensuring that the SOC is empowered to mobilize reaction forces during break-ins and illegal entrances on all Company sites.

Ensuring that digital assets such as CCTV units and security computers are protected from unauthorized access.

Analyze the root cause of excessive use of data and airtime in the SOC and implement cost-effective and saving measures.

Analyze security breaches to identify the root causes and weak links in the security protection system.

Participate in police operations, which include; roadblocks and raids in the scrap metal dealerships.

Ensuring that convictions are secured on prosecuted cases by advocating for the implementation and use of “Crime committed under essential infrastructure act”

Manage technical service providers and ensure that they perform in accordance with the Service Level Agreement and enforce corrective actions on breaches.

Coordinate and monitor security deployments on sites in partnership with maintenance contractors to eliminate potential risks which may cause a negative impact on the Company’s assets and performance.

Able to crowd control and negotiate with the assistance of our security partner.

Compile weekly, monthly, and annual site incident reports.

Qualifications and Education:

Grade 12, Relevant Security Management Diploma, or equivalent qualification

Extensive experience in data analysis and control room operations.

Experience:

3 – 5 years’ work experience as a Technical Security Officer/Specialist/Analyst

Proven desktop investigation and scenario experience essential

Registered PSIRA Grade A security certificate required.

Driver’s license required.

Knowledge about the telecommunication industry is an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

Security Expert

Telecommunication

Network Security

Organizational Skills

Case investigative skill

Communication skills

Planning and coordinating skills

Strong Negotiation skills

Strong interpersonal skills

High level of integrity

Discretion and Confidentiality

Proficiency with MS Office & security applications

Security Management Diploma

Data Analysis

Control Room Operations

Technical Security Officer

Technicial Secuirty Specialist

Technicial Security Analyst

Desktop Investigation

Scenario

PSIRA Grade A security certificate

Corporate and Field experience

3 to 5 years Security experience

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

