SEMI-SKILLED STORES PERSONNEL 5 YEAR CONTRACT

Semi-skilled stores personnel:

Candidate must have worked in power plant or any industry doing any work. Warehouse experience will be an added advantage. CVs must be submitted.

Requirements:

Must hold minimum qualification of N3 or N4 on any trade, certified copies (within 3 months)

3 years and above experience in a power plant / an Industry/ working in a warehouse

Fork lift operating certificate and certified copies (within 3 months) of valid fork lift driving license

Valid certified copies (within 3 months) of code 08 or 10 driver’s license

Valid certified copies (Within 3 months) of Crane operating certificate and valid certified (within 3 months) copies of crane driving license

NB. Candidate must reside in Ermelo with proof of certified copy of utility bill not more than 3 months if the bill is on the candidate’s name. If the bill is on someone else’s name, written proof of residence from the municipal office with the municipality’s stamp (Msukaligwa) which is not more than 3 months with an affidavit from SAPS must be provided

Desired Skills:

MUST HAVE WORKED IN A WAREHOUSE

About The Employer:

STATE OWNED ENTITY

