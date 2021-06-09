Senior Accountant at Thanda Human Capital

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for the accuracy, validity and completeness of the balance sheet and income statement reconciliations, journal transactions, fixed assets, VAT Returns submissions, Income Tax schedules and debtors, creditors and cashbooks control, Group Reporting and the preparation of the company’s Annual Financial Statements in line with the International Financial Reporting Standards.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Statutory Requirements

Preparation of the company’s Annual Financial Statements in line with International Financial Reporting Standards in conjunction with Group Auditors.

Preparation of monthly management accounts and quarterly statutory reports to Group Finance, within the deadlines specified by Group Finance.

Completion and submission of VAT returns, within the deadlines specified by SARS.

Preparation of Income Tax reconciliations and schedules, within the deadlines specified by SARS and Group Tax.

Preparation and submission of Statistics SA reports, within the deadlines specified by Statistics SA.

Annual external and ad hoc internal Audit assistance and maintenance of audit files.

Fixed Assets

Process disposals, additions, revaluations and depreciation on a monthly basis on the fixed assets system.

Directs Facilities team in the appropriate action when implementing changes in line with IFRS and the company’s policies.

Directs all business units in the appropriate action when transferring fixed assets between business units and when disposing assets internally and externally.

Reporting

Preparation of general ledger accounts reconciliations on a monthly basis using the company’s ERP systems.

Clearance of reconciling items so as not to create an audit risk at quarter ends and year ends audit reviews.

Preparation of weekly cash inflow expectation report to Financial Controller for Group reporting purposes, highlight cash flow risks to Finance Director.

Preparation of the company’s BBBEE Reporting to Transformation Director and highlight the company’s BBBEE score risks to Finance Director.

Ensures complete confidentiality in the delivery of the complete function.

Period Close

Process requested period close accruals, reallocations and corrections journals.

Performing period close reconciliations and checks between the Trial Balance and sub-modules i.e. Cashbooks, Accounts Receivables, Accounts Payables and Fixed Assets.

Performing period close Intercompany confirmations for the company’s intercompany payables and receivables.

Finance Systems Maintenance and Controls

Maintains and controls a centralised accounting system to ensure that financial performance is effectively managed.

Maintains and controls sub systems of the centralised accounting system.

Maintains and controls 3rd party vendor systems linked to the accounting system e.g. procurement system

Maintains and controls changes on the budgeting and forecasting platform (IDU Concepts).

In conjunction with People Development, schedules regular training and sessions for the company’s ERP systems.

General

Review and releasing of third-party payment’s payments.

Knowledge

BCOM/BCOMPT/Diploma in Accounting from recognised institution

Minimum of 4 years Financial Accounting experience with annuity revenue

Minimum of 2 years Annual Financial Statements experience-

Minimum of 1 year Foreign Exchange Funds transacting experience

Computer Literacy: ERP System and advanced Excel experience

Desired Skills:

