Senior Buyer – Chemicals

Chemicals procurement experience Essential

Position Overview/Summary

To accomplish the primary goal and determine the purchasing needs and arranging the purchase of goods and services that an organization requires.

Qualifications and Experience

. Matric + a Tertiary qualification

5 years’ experience in purchasing,

SAP ERP systems experience an advantage

MS Office

Knowledge of procurement of chemicals

Responsibilities

All Admin duties in terms of procurement, raising PO’s forwarding to suppliers, liaising with supplier to ensure that all stock is received in time to ensure that supply to customers and branches are never stopped.

Reacting to any changes in the market demand.

Maintaining relationship with exiting suppliers while seeking new ones.

Scanning and loading of all documents relating to Finance payments -IMC / GIT files to server.

Tracking, receiving, processing and updating Imports documents.

Ensuring that all the documentation is correct and available.

Sending of all documents to banks, Shipping Agents and Clearing agents.

Finding the right suppliers. Develop an efficient and accurate system for monitoring all open purchase orders, price updating and tracking.

Deliver a weekly purchase order report to management that indicates the supplier and products for all open purchase orders.

Work with the inventory management team to ensure that all deliveries satisfy the assigned purchase orders and report any back-ordered or missing products.

Link between supplier and Company.

Maintain all documents on SAP.

Meeting suppliers and negotiating terms of contract.

Maintaining relationships with existing suppliers and sourcing new suppliers for future products.

Understanding the basic rules of supplier management, allocation and price negotiation.

Liaising with other departments within the organisation and branches to ensure enquiries and request are completed.

Sales Orders to Branches.

Completion of credit applications, license permits and ensuring that are applied with the best terms.

Writing reports on pending orders and communicating

ISO Compliance in line with ISO 9001:2008 Standard.

Administration acumen

Desired Skills:

NEGOTIATIONS

CHEMICALS

Spend Analysis

Contract lifecycle management

Supplier Negotiation

Cost Analysis

Procurement management

SAP

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

MEDICAL

PENSION

