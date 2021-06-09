Senior Credit Controller – Germiston

My client in the chemical industry is looking for a Senior Credit Controller to join their team in Germiston.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORDS

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Trade applications (limit increase or new accounts): online Credit Bureau report request, submit to management for final approval. Alter, scan, attach to SYSTEM 1A, compile and email letter to customer.
  • Handle and finalise limit increase requests until successfully finalised after management approval received. Alter, scan, and compile and email letter to customer.
  • SYSPRO changes/maintenance of financial master data changes including on the general sales side.
  • Compile and capture of journals (bank charges, small, under and / or over payments, refunds to debtor COD/term’s customers).
  • Send invoices, proof of deliveries and statements, on Syspro and system 1A.
  • Deal and resolve any finance related account queries successfully within an acceptable period.
  • Sort out pricing and/or quantity issues between invoices and purchase order timeously with regards to the sales function (credit notes).
  • Deal and assist with the completion of customers vendor form and supporting documents requests.
  • Successfully collect outstanding monies within due date, either by email or telephone calls.
  • Daily follow up on overdue values.
  • Capture debtor entries daily from bank statement, identify COD payments and release COD orders accordingly before 9 am or on receipt of an urgent request by checking clearance of funds on the bank statement before release.
  • Release of orders within company terms.
  • Daily and/or weekly overdue report to be submitted with relevant comments to Sales and Management team.
  • Manage incoming foreign payments online and/or completion of BOP forms daily, request release/signature.
  • Manual reconciling of debtor account. Assist some customers with creditors reconciliations.
  • Compile creditors recon for review and approval in lieu of debtor’s payment refund.
  • Assist auditors during reviews with all relevant info or documentation required.
  • Arrange and conduct monthly Sales or Finance department meetings.
  • Monitor accounts on payments and placing on hold.
  • Weekly report on bad debtors.
  • Ensure effective implementation of debt collection and credit control policy.
  • Allocations of daily receipts (EFT and cards).
  • Create and update procedures and policies that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention.
  • Supervise collections and card/COD department and maintaining accounts.
  • Daily system 1A invoice and POD uploads.
  • Review credit notes.
  • Social Committee (teambuilding/year-end function etc).

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Certificate or Diploma in Credit Management
  • 2 or more years of working experience in a similar role
  • 4 or more years of working experience in accounts receivable
  • 2 or more years of working experience with Syspro.

Desired Skills:

  • credit controller
  • credit management
  • accounts receivable
  • Syspro

