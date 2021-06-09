Senior Credit Controller – Germiston

My client in the chemical industry is looking for a Senior Credit Controller to join their team in Germiston.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORDS

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Trade applications (limit increase or new accounts): online Credit Bureau report request, submit to management for final approval. Alter, scan, attach to SYSTEM 1A, compile and email letter to customer.

Handle and finalise limit increase requests until successfully finalised after management approval received. Alter, scan, and compile and email letter to customer.

SYSPRO changes/maintenance of financial master data changes including on the general sales side.

Compile and capture of journals (bank charges, small, under and / or over payments, refunds to debtor COD/term’s customers).

Send invoices, proof of deliveries and statements, on Syspro and system 1A.

Deal and resolve any finance related account queries successfully within an acceptable period.

Sort out pricing and/or quantity issues between invoices and purchase order timeously with regards to the sales function (credit notes).

Deal and assist with the completion of customers vendor form and supporting documents requests.

Successfully collect outstanding monies within due date, either by email or telephone calls.

Daily follow up on overdue values.

Capture debtor entries daily from bank statement, identify COD payments and release COD orders accordingly before 9 am or on receipt of an urgent request by checking clearance of funds on the bank statement before release.

Release of orders within company terms.

Daily and/or weekly overdue report to be submitted with relevant comments to Sales and Management team.

Manage incoming foreign payments online and/or completion of BOP forms daily, request release/signature.

Manual reconciling of debtor account. Assist some customers with creditors reconciliations.

Compile creditors recon for review and approval in lieu of debtor’s payment refund.

Assist auditors during reviews with all relevant info or documentation required.

Arrange and conduct monthly Sales or Finance department meetings.

Monitor accounts on payments and placing on hold.

Weekly report on bad debtors.

Ensure effective implementation of debt collection and credit control policy.

Allocations of daily receipts (EFT and cards).

Create and update procedures and policies that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention.

Supervise collections and card/COD department and maintaining accounts.

Daily system 1A invoice and POD uploads.

Review credit notes.

Social Committee (teambuilding/year-end function etc).

REQUIREMENTS:

Certificate or Diploma in Credit Management

2 or more years of working experience in a similar role

4 or more years of working experience in accounts receivable

2 or more years of working experience with Syspro.

Desired Skills:

credit controller

credit management

accounts receivable

Syspro

