Senior Credit Controller – Germiston

My client in the chemical industry is looking for a Senior Credit Controller to join their team in Germiston.
APPLICANTS MUST HAVE CLEAR CREDIT AND CRIMINAL RECORDS
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Trade applications (limit increase or new accounts): online Credit Bureau report request, submit to management for final approval. Alter, scan, attach to SYSTEM 1A, compile and email letter to customer.
- Handle and finalise limit increase requests until successfully finalised after management approval received. Alter, scan, and compile and email letter to customer.
- SYSPRO changes/maintenance of financial master data changes including on the general sales side.
- Compile and capture of journals (bank charges, small, under and / or over payments, refunds to debtor COD/term’s customers).
- Send invoices, proof of deliveries and statements, on Syspro and system 1A.
- Deal and resolve any finance related account queries successfully within an acceptable period.
- Sort out pricing and/or quantity issues between invoices and purchase order timeously with regards to the sales function (credit notes).
- Deal and assist with the completion of customers vendor form and supporting documents requests.
- Successfully collect outstanding monies within due date, either by email or telephone calls.
- Daily follow up on overdue values.
- Capture debtor entries daily from bank statement, identify COD payments and release COD orders accordingly before 9 am or on receipt of an urgent request by checking clearance of funds on the bank statement before release.
- Release of orders within company terms.
- Daily and/or weekly overdue report to be submitted with relevant comments to Sales and Management team.
- Manage incoming foreign payments online and/or completion of BOP forms daily, request release/signature.
- Manual reconciling of debtor account. Assist some customers with creditors reconciliations.
- Compile creditors recon for review and approval in lieu of debtor’s payment refund.
- Assist auditors during reviews with all relevant info or documentation required.
- Arrange and conduct monthly Sales or Finance department meetings.
- Monitor accounts on payments and placing on hold.
- Weekly report on bad debtors.
- Ensure effective implementation of debt collection and credit control policy.
- Allocations of daily receipts (EFT and cards).
- Create and update procedures and policies that ensure timely payments while maintaining a high level of customer retention.
- Supervise collections and card/COD department and maintaining accounts.
- Daily system 1A invoice and POD uploads.
- Review credit notes.
- Social Committee (teambuilding/year-end function etc).
REQUIREMENTS:
- Certificate or Diploma in Credit Management
- 2 or more years of working experience in a similar role
- 4 or more years of working experience in accounts receivable
- 2 or more years of working experience with Syspro.
Desired Skills:
- credit controller
- credit management
- accounts receivable
- Syspro