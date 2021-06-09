Senior Data Scientist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced global Data Specialist seeks the expertise of a highly analytical Senior Data Scientist to work on Data Science R&D tasks & Machine Learning problems while familiarising themselves with the Trendscope tech stack, particularly sales to social and the knowledge graph, plus automated relevancy cleaning. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in a scientific discipline such as Computer Science/Engineering/Math/Physics, etc., have proven experience working on hard R&D problem in relevant areas including NLP/Text Analytics and be proficient in Deep Learning, Big Data, Machine Learning, NLP, Python, PySpark, Spark and [URL Removed] in scientific subject such as Maths, Physics, Computer Science, Engineering, etc.

Proven experience working on hard DS R&D problems in relevant areas i.e., NLP/Text Analytics.

Creative and comfortable working as part of a cross functional team and applying cutting edge data science solutions from the literature to BSD problems.

Technical Communication

Deep Learning

Big Data

Machine Learning

NLP

Python

PySpark

Spark

Scala

