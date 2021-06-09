Senior Developer

The Role: A leading insurance Giant has an opportunity for a developer to join a dynamic team.They are looking for someone who contributes to the development of software, web, and multi-media applications that facilitates the achievement of business outcomes and improves business efficiencies and processes through leveraging [URL Removed] and Experience: Duties and ResponsibilitiesThe main duties and responsibilities of the application developer role are as follows:

  • Work as part of a project team, reporting to a I.T managers.
  • Work closely with business staff to ensure solutions adhere to client standards and fit their strategic enterprise architecture
  • Definition and management of non-functional requirements, including working with others to ensure these requirements have been met
  • Definition and organization of development tasks and accurate estimation of these tasks
  • Work closely with members of the development team to ensure that the software design and implementation meets the architectural goals and quality standards
  • Provide support to the business analysts, and other project team members, during functional requirements definition to ensure that functionality is both technically achievable and feasible within the project constraints
  • Identification and ownership of technical project risks and issues, including owning mitigation activities and resolution of issues
  • Undertake other duties as directed by line managers commensurate with the post
  • Actively seeking opportunities to contribute improvements to Client??s applications
  • Mentoring junior members of the development team including training
    • Acting as a focal point of expertise on key technologies or skills

Key Accountabilities: Key accountabilities

  • Prepare specialised code as required by the product definition to enable application development
  • Contribute technical expertise to requirements analysis to enhance the quality of the solution design
  • Complete testing and gather feedback to improve the quality and reduce operational risk of the developed application
  • Undertake post-release activities to develop a base of knowledge to be incorporated in future build and release cycles
  • Provide 3rd level application support and problem resolution to minimise the impact of application related service outages

Key challenges

  • Balance competing demands to ensure project objectives are delivered based on business need and priority.

Personality and Attributes: Essential Experience and Knowledge

  • Experience of the full software development lifecycle
  • Experience of architecting software solutions with demanding non-functional requirements such as performance, high availability, reliability, security, etc.
  • Extensive development experience
  • Knowledge of a wide range of open source projects and components (Optional)
  • Excellent knowledge and understanding of object oriented design techniques and patterns
  • Knowledge of several standard software development methodologies
  • Knowledge of integration patterns and technologies
  • Client interaction experience, including experience of running workshops with clients
  • (Beneficial) ?? Experience working in an agile environment
  • (Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience with SOA architectures
  • (Beneficial) ?? Knowledge and/or experience in systems such as service bus

(Beneficial) ?? experience in web technologies such as angular

