Role: Senior DevOps Engineer

Location: Remote

Job Specification:

Work: Client based in the US; work will be done remotely (combination of office and home); possible travelling opportunities to the US after the lockdown

Key Competencies:

DevOps Engineer with 8+ years solid experience

Architect role; able to design solutions

Kubernetes

Software Development background (Java, Golang, Python)

Docker

AWS IAM, Lambda, EC2, Fargate, RDS, SQS, SNS, Route 53, DynamoDB

Linux / Bash

Advantageous:

Terraform

Cloudformation

Concourse CI

Experience with Atlassian products (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket)

Spring Boot

Gloo API gateway

Istio service mesh

Ansible

AWS Security

Qualifications:

Post Graduate IT/Engineering Degree (preferable)

IT/Engineering Degree or equivalent

Certifications

Other Competencies:

Team Player

Diligent and proactive

Good Communication: effective, regular, clear

Self-starter

Accountability

Troubleshooting skills

Continuous integration

Professional client interaction

Effective team leader (where applicable)

