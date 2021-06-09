Role: Senior DevOps Engineer
Location: Remote
Job Specification:
Work: Client based in the US; work will be done remotely (combination of office and home); possible travelling opportunities to the US after the lockdown
Key Competencies:
DevOps Engineer with 8+ years solid experience
Architect role; able to design solutions
Kubernetes
Software Development background (Java, Golang, Python)
Docker
AWS IAM, Lambda, EC2, Fargate, RDS, SQS, SNS, Route 53, DynamoDB
Linux / Bash
Advantageous:
Terraform
Cloudformation
Concourse CI
Experience with Atlassian products (Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket)
Spring Boot
Gloo API gateway
Istio service mesh
Ansible
AWS Security
Qualifications:
Post Graduate IT/Engineering Degree (preferable)
IT/Engineering Degree or equivalent
Certifications
Other Competencies:
Team Player
Diligent and proactive
Good Communication: effective, regular, clear
Self-starter
Accountability
Troubleshooting skills
Continuous integration
Professional client interaction
Effective team leader (where applicable)
