Senior Logistics Professional at Profile Personnel

Senior Logistics Professional required for well-established company based in Pretoria.
You will be responsible for the following:
- Manage daily cycle counts on all materials
- Verify parts identified for a count are processed on the system
- Monitor & control incoming, internal & outgoing logistics
- Key player during stock take procedure, including all pre-stock take procedures
- Assist in the Logistics Performance Monitoring and all KPIs.
- Participate & perform BOM audits
- Take the lead on optimizing packaging material & container utilization
- Initiate and drive CI projects, related to the logistics department
Requirements:
- Logistics Degree or equivalent working experience as a Logistics / Warehouse Manager
- 5 years in manufacturing logistics (preferably automotive)
- Experience of inventory management systems & customer specific logistics related systems
- QAD/Phoenix knowledge is advantageous
