Senior Logistics Professional at Profile Personnel

Senior Logistics Professional required for well-established company based in Pretoria.

You will be responsible for the following:

Manage daily cycle counts on all materials

Verify parts identified for a count are processed on the system

Monitor & control incoming, internal & outgoing logistics

Key player during stock take procedure, including all pre-stock take procedures

Assist in the Logistics Performance Monitoring and all KPIs.

Participate & perform BOM audits

Take the lead on optimizing packaging material & container utilization

Initiate and drive CI projects, related to the logistics department

Requirements:

Logistics Degree or equivalent working experience as a Logistics / Warehouse Manager

5 years in manufacturing logistics (preferably automotive)

Experience of inventory management systems & customer specific logistics related systems

QAD/Phoenix knowledge is advantageous

