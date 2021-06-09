Senior Logistics Professional at Profile Personnel

Jun 9, 2021

Senior Logistics Professional required for well-established company based in Pretoria.

You will be responsible for the following:

  • Manage daily cycle counts on all materials
  • Verify parts identified for a count are processed on the system
  • Monitor & control incoming, internal & outgoing logistics
  • Key player during stock take procedure, including all pre-stock take procedures
  • Assist in the Logistics Performance Monitoring and all KPIs.
  • Participate & perform BOM audits
  • Take the lead on optimizing packaging material & container utilization
  • Initiate and drive CI projects, related to the logistics department

Requirements:

  • Logistics Degree or equivalent working experience as a Logistics / Warehouse Manager
  • 5 years in manufacturing logistics (preferably automotive)
  • Experience of inventory management systems & customer specific logistics related systems
  • QAD/Phoenix knowledge is advantageous

Should you wish to apply please email your CV through to [Email Address Removed]

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

