Senior .NET Developer

The Role: Essential functions:
- The company has various systems/applications that are still on Windows Server 2003 and later which is not supported anymore.
- The Obsolescence program is tasked to look into these systems and migrate them to newer ones so that the old servers can be decommissioned.
- The role needs you to look at these systems/applications, analyse them, then make a call on if they can be migrated to a newer system or if they need to be completely rewritten. You will then also be responsible for the migration or rewriting of this.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Mainly web services, SQL databases, ActiveBatch job automations and schedules, potentially SSIS packages
- Visual Studio 2019 ?? C#/ Web Services development & maintenance/ SSIS Packages / SQL Server
Preferred Qualification:
- Primarily back end development
- ActiveBatch ?? Automation & Scheduling configurations
Experince required:
- Worked with quite a few systems over the years and gained the necessary experience to be able to fulfil the ??Essential functions?