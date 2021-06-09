Senior .Net Developers – REMOTE – R1.1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a product shop specializing in SaaS across the SA, Oz and the USA Market. They have been internationally recognized for their unique Customer experience software.

Engage in real-time offshore projects using RestAPIs and Azure extensively. You will join a young innovative team who aim to create a significant impact throughout the world.

How to land the role::

5+ years’ experience in Backend Development

expertise in .Net Core / .Net 5, NoSQL DB, Messaging Queue

Qualifications:

IT related qualification

Reference Number for this position is RS[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent role based remotely offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] PA CTC salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed] , at [URL Removed] za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Net Core

.Net 5

NoSQL DB

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position