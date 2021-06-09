Senior Product Data Scientist at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you enjoy finding innovative solutions to complex problems, then a dynamic global Data Specialist wants your expertise as their next Senior Product Data Specialist to join its team. Working with business, the insights team, or external clients, you will be expected to define and carry out data science tasks which will include Consulting projects or supporting DS driven features of Trendscope such as Associations, Clustering or TPV. You must possess a Computer Science/Mathematics/Physics/Engineering or relevant Degree in a scientific discipline with both Consulting experience and having worked on DS driven SaaS products. You will also require Machine Learning, NLP, Python & PySpark [URL Removed] Sublens clustering, Associations, Trendcsope.

Support future Consulting projects and product focused R&D.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in scientific subject such as Maths, Physics, Computer Science, Engineering, etc.

Will need both Consulting experience and experience working on DS driven SaaS products.

Stakeholder Management

Technical Communication

DS product experience

Machine Learning

NLP

Python

PySpark

ATTRIBUTES:

Creative.

Comfortable working independently and working with ill-defined problems.

