Senior Production Supervisor

An opportunity has become available for a suitably qualified and experienced Senior Production Supervisor within the Automotive Manufacturing industry.

The ideal candidate will manage the conversion of product from raw material state into finished goods product in the most efficient cost-effective manner according to internationally benchmarked standards and practices.

Managing Production Outputs

Ensure production schedules are met

Liaising with production manager regarding customer demand.

Planning and scheduling production in line in accordance with the pacer plan and any changes in customer demand.

Ensure production output is above 95% in departments

Re-scheduling production based on customer demand changing, unforeseen plant/component breakdown or shortages ext by liaising with the Plant

Monitor production progress by discussing production plan achievement with Team leaders and team members daily. Follow up actions through daily documented Green area meeting. All action plans to be documented with clear actions responsibilities and due dates.

Monitor production output daily and implement actions to improve performance should performance vary from accepted production levels.

Quality

Ensure that acceptable quality levels are maintained according to acceptable standards, by -.

Ensuring that employees are trained and aware of standards required.

Review and implement corrective actions to eliminate quality deficiencies by reviewing rejects, rework and customer returns daily.

Reduce Quality defects by 50% annually (Daily Focus)

Control boards to be update daily (By team members)

Reject rates at Final inspection to be less than 3%, check stats daily and implement action to address rejection rates that exceed this margin.

Develop actions to reduce reject, rework and customer return rates with a focus on employee Involvement and development of a positive quality culture.

Develop effective procedures and instructions in the areas under your control to ensure the effective management of the production conversion processes in line with ISO 9000 QMS requirements.

Condition of Plant Equipment and Safety of Employees

Discuss major planned maintenance requirements with the Plant Manager with a view to improving plant reliability and safety.

Ensure that routine daily, weekly and monthly maintenance is conducted on all equipment and moulds to ensure optimal performance and to reduce possible long-term damages.

Review ongoing performance of plant and report on situations, which hinder production performance or endanger the safety of employees.

Ensure that safety representatives complete regular monthly reports. Review and approve safety representative reports and ensure that appropriate action is taken delegated to you by your manager.

Perform all responsibilities as a delegated person in terms of Section 16.2 of the Health and Occupational Safety Act.

Financial controls and budgets.

Measure performance against reports and information given to you by you manager and investigate and follow up on areas of poor performance. Implement actions to improve performance.

Develop and implement action plans to reduce costs and improve control on consumable items.

Control labour costs by controlling overtime and improving production efficiencies, to acceptable standards as defined in the budget.

Develop actions to reduce scrap, wastage and rework levels in production, thus reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

Additional Responsibilities:

Attend Staff meetings and training as required.

Management of staff

Maintain an awareness and observation of Fire, Health and Safety Regulations.

Carry out other reasonable duties assigned by the Plant Manager.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

National Diploma in Production Management

At least 4 years experience in a Supervisory position.

Previous exposure to workplace improvement planning and implementation

Excellent motivational and management skills.

A passion to develop staff to their full potential

