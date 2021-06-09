Senior Project Manager

Our client in the Agricultural (Manufacturing) Sector is looking for a Senior Construction/Project Manager to manage the start-up, completion and budget of the facilities. Phase 1 of the project will be launched in Zimbabwe; upon completion, Phase 2 will be initiated in South Africa.
Project Duration: 5 years
International Travel & Relocation required.
Job Description:
- Successfully initiate, plan, execute and close all project deliverables as committed.
- Ensure project definition documents are prepared and maintained.
- Ensure the schedules of the various constituencies involved are coordinated, and the multiple sub-project plans are consolidated into one master project schedule for project tracking.
- Track project timelines and costs.
- Manage day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope, Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.
- Create and evaluate project reports and provide project status to internal and external clients.
- Supervise vendors to ensure satisfactory project completion.
- Prepare, publish, and communicate project status, including input into the designated tracking systems.
- Advise corporate management on all perceived risks to the successful completion of the project.
- Coordinate project team meetings and track dependencies for the successful completion of the project.
- Communicate regularly with internal and external customers as appropriate in order to ensure the delivery of high quality service and system support.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering, or related discipline.
- 3+ years of Project Management experience in the Commercial Construction Industry.
- Proven experience managing ground-up, retail, or other capital improvement construction projects.
- Certified in PMP, PE, AIA, LEED, or CMAA preferred.
- Ability to prepare and track overall project budgets and schedules.
- Experience leading and managing numerous facets of multiple projects simultaneously.
- Proficient with architectural drawings and furniture and space planning concepts.
- Strong working knowledge of Project Management software (MS Project, NIKU).
- Demonstrated customer/vendor relationship building experience.
- Excellent oral or written communication skills.
- Ability to travel (25-30%)
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Commercial Construction
- Project Management Software
- Capital Improvement Construction Projects
- Construction Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree