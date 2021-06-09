Senior Project Manager

Our client in the Agricultural (Manufacturing) Sector is looking for a Senior Construction/Project Manager to manage the start-up, completion and budget of the facilities. Phase 1 of the project will be launched in Zimbabwe; upon completion, Phase 2 will be initiated in South Africa.

Project Duration: 5 years

International Travel & Relocation required.

Job Description:

  • Successfully initiate, plan, execute and close all project deliverables as committed.
  • Ensure project definition documents are prepared and maintained.
  • Ensure the schedules of the various constituencies involved are coordinated, and the multiple sub-project plans are consolidated into one master project schedule for project tracking.
  • Track project timelines and costs.
  • Manage day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope, Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.
  • Create and evaluate project reports and provide project status to internal and external clients.
  • Supervise vendors to ensure satisfactory project completion.
  • Prepare, publish, and communicate project status, including input into the designated tracking systems.
  • Advise corporate management on all perceived risks to the successful completion of the project.
  • Coordinate project team meetings and track dependencies for the successful completion of the project.
  • Communicate regularly with internal and external customers as appropriate in order to ensure the delivery of high quality service and system support.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering, or related discipline.
  • 3+ years of Project Management experience in the Commercial Construction Industry.
  • Proven experience managing ground-up, retail, or other capital improvement construction projects.
  • Certified in PMP, PE, AIA, LEED, or CMAA preferred.
  • Ability to prepare and track overall project budgets and schedules.
  • Experience leading and managing numerous facets of multiple projects simultaneously.
  • Proficient with architectural drawings and furniture and space planning concepts.
  • Strong working knowledge of Project Management software (MS Project, NIKU).
  • Demonstrated customer/vendor relationship building experience.
  • Excellent oral or written communication skills.
  • Ability to travel (25-30%)

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Commercial Construction
  • Project Management Software
  • Capital Improvement Construction Projects
  • Construction Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

