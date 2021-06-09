Senior Project Manager

Our client in the Agricultural (Manufacturing) Sector is looking for a Senior Construction/Project Manager to manage the start-up, completion and budget of the facilities. Phase 1 of the project will be launched in Zimbabwe; upon completion, Phase 2 will be initiated in South Africa.

Project Duration: 5 years

International Travel & Relocation required.

Job Description:

Successfully initiate, plan, execute and close all project deliverables as committed.

Ensure project definition documents are prepared and maintained.

Ensure the schedules of the various constituencies involved are coordinated, and the multiple sub-project plans are consolidated into one master project schedule for project tracking.

Track project timelines and costs.

Manage day-to-day operational aspects of a project and scope, Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.

Create and evaluate project reports and provide project status to internal and external clients.

Supervise vendors to ensure satisfactory project completion.

Prepare, publish, and communicate project status, including input into the designated tracking systems.

Advise corporate management on all perceived risks to the successful completion of the project.

Coordinate project team meetings and track dependencies for the successful completion of the project.

Communicate regularly with internal and external customers as appropriate in order to ensure the delivery of high quality service and system support.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Construction Management, Architecture, Engineering, or related discipline.

3+ years of Project Management experience in the Commercial Construction Industry.

Proven experience managing ground-up, retail, or other capital improvement construction projects.

Certified in PMP, PE, AIA, LEED, or CMAA preferred.

Ability to prepare and track overall project budgets and schedules.

Experience leading and managing numerous facets of multiple projects simultaneously.

Proficient with architectural drawings and furniture and space planning concepts.

Strong working knowledge of Project Management software (MS Project, NIKU).

Demonstrated customer/vendor relationship building experience.

Excellent oral or written communication skills.

Ability to travel (25-30%)

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Commercial Construction

Project Management Software

Capital Improvement Construction Projects

Construction Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

