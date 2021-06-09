Senior Test Analyst (Functional) at Reverside

Jun 9, 2021

Senior Test Analyst (Functional) Role in JHB

We are looking forSenior Test AnalystProfessionals with 2- 5+ years solid development experience inSoftware Funcational Testingand has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical stack:

  • SDLC (strong functional knowledge of Systems Engineering ).

  • Testing Methodologies. ITIL process awareness.

  • Testing Tools (Mercury Quality Centre or equivalent). Knowledge of SQL Scripts.

  • Technikon diploma in IT/Software Engineering/Computer Science or a University degree in a technical discipline such as Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering, or 2 or more years of relevant Test Analyst experience.

  • ISTQB or ISEB qualification for Test Analysts in Functional Testing

  • Experience with regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods.

  • Experience using Mercury Quality Center will be an advantage.

  • Some exposure to automated regression and performance testing advantageous.

Role & Responsibilities

  • The invididual is accountable that the test process adequately identifies and tests that the business functional requirements are fulfilled and that defects are resolved.

  • Designs the test plan, test cases and test scenario’s based on an analysis of the business specifications.

  • Ensures that the Test Environment is configured correctly, and manages the delegated activities during actual testing and resolution of defects.

  • Actively coaches and teaches peers and Testers, and contribute to the continuous improvement of the Test process and methodologies.

  • Participate in review sessions where the BRS; FRS or User Manuals are discussed.

  • Participate in JAD sessions where requirements are derived.

  • Extract requirements from BRR, FRS, etc.

  • Extract requirements into Mercury Quality Center.

  • Review requirements with peers/ Test Manager/ Business Analyst.

  • Analyze test requirements using proven test techniques, and document in a Testing Requirements.

  • Provide estimates for completing test cases and execution

  • Design manual test cases for each test scenario.

  • Design, write and store all test cases in Mercury Quality Center.

  • Link all test cases to the appropriate requirement(s) in Mercury Quality Center.

  • Ensure 100% requirements coverage.

  • Prepare for and provide a walk through of all test scenarios for project teams that facilitate feedback and the ultimate execution of all test scenarios.

  • Review test scenarios and test cases with the relevant Business Analysts/ peers/ Test Manager.

  • Design manual regression test packs in Mercury Quality Center.

  • Identify test cases for automation.

  • Identify and communicate test environmental requirements.

  • Identify test data requirements.

  • Create/Maintain test data.

  • Create/Update data sets.

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

