Senior UWP/WPF C# Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you love the challenge of solving complex problems, then your expertise as a self-driven & highly technical Senior UWP/WPF C# Developer is sought by a Joburg Automation Solutions provider. You will be working on a specialized product which is an aggregator for Intelligence Services to improve and supplement RPA. You must be able to speak and read in Afrikaans. The ideal candidate must possess a Matric/Grade 12 with Maths, 3-year BSc. Degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7), 5+ years Development experience, C#8.0 including Generics, Lambda expressions, LINQ & Asynchronous Programming, UWP, XAML, .Net Core 3.1, an understanding of OpenAPI initiative, Prism, Dependency Injection (DI), Git, Visual Studio App Centre, Microsoft Store & be familiar with the end-to-end software development lifecycle. Remote work is on offer. Every CV submission needs to be accompanied with your matric certificate, academic transcripts, and ID.REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Matric / Grade 12 with Mathematics (No Maths Literacy will be accepted).

3-year BSc. Degree in Computer Science – NQF Level 7.

Experience/Skills

5+ Years relevant development experience.

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 programming language including: Generics and Lambda expressions, LINQ, and Asynchronous Programming.

UWP (Universal Windows Platform) preferred.

XAML.

.Net Core 3.1.

Web API client knowledge.

Prism and DI (Dependency Injection).

Version Control (Git).

Visual Studio App Centre and Microsoft Store.

Azure and end to end systems development lifecycle (Azure DevOps).

Understanding of OpenAPI initiative.

Advantageous

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Uno Platform.

Microsoft Cognitive Services.

Google Cloud Services.

Amazon Web Services.

Mathematical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position