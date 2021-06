Site Supervisor

Our client in the telecommunication industry is looking for Site engineer who is experienced with wireless modernization.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience in wireless project, especially for wireless modernization,

Monitor & guide subcontract to work on site

Familiar to work with quality Standard

Qualification

National Diploma in engineering/telecommunication or similar telecommunications qualification

3-4 experience in a similar role

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

