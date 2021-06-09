Software Developer (IOT)

As a Senior Software Engineer focusing on Cloud Application development, you will continuously add value to the interface between our edge and cloud computing. You will contribute directly to solutions that enable content and collect critical performance and machine data. As an important part of the software engineering team, you will help create our IoT and cloud focused solutions.

Software Development and support of solutions within the IoT and OT space

Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve software solutions built on Azure and Azure IoT stack

Help build and maintain cloud applications related to IoT use-cases including data integration, building data templates, digital twin applications

Build data driven applications using combination of IoT and other data sets

Take initiative and be responsible for technical solutions to data quality

Participate in reviews with your peers

5+ years of experience in a full-time development role

Azure Cloud experience

Microsoft SQL Database experience, T-SQL query writing.

Experience with SQL and database applications. Data base design, Data Warehousing, BI report building.

Experience using Azure IoT tools: Azure IoT Hub, IoT Central, Event Hub, Stream Analytics, Cosmos DB, Power BI, Power Platform etc.

Business Intelligence report authoring skills, writing SQL and DAX queries

3 to 5 years experience in software development/programming using:

Advantageous: C#, Python, Node.js, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON

Important: SQL, ability to create / understand: Database design, Views, Stored Procedures, Functions, Types etc, SSRS, SSIS

Azure IoT Tools: Stream Analytics Queries, PowerBI DAX, Cosmos DB

MES experience would be advantageous

3 Year degree/ diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology or

or related

B.S.c preferred in Computer Science or related discipline

Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with relevant IT

Desired Skills:

azure

IOT

