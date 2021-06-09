Stakeholder Relations Manager

Our client, a leading manufacturing concern seeks a dynamic Stakeholder Relations Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the Corporate Affairs Director.

The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing, developing and implementing the stakeholder engagement strategy and framework (Internal and external) in line with the overall business strategy, effectively maintain healthy relations with in country external stakeholders and build a strong brand presence amongst relevant government departments /office and identify and guide Enterprise Development (ED) opportunities in the community to meet the ED spend in country strategic goals.

Key performance areas

Develop in country integrated reputation management strategies in conjunction with Corporate Affairs Head

Develop and implement the stakeholder and government relations communication plan for in country to build and strengthen brand awareness of the organisation

Identify and partner with key community stakeholders and coordinate the support for community led initiatives through the in country CSR/I

Identify new and changes to legislations that affect in country’s licence to operate and notify relevant internal stakeholders

Maintain Corporate Affairs stakeholder matrix and engagement plans

Identify or create effective engagement tools, platforms and other opportunities to advance in country stakeholder relations strategy to e.g. local, provincial and national Government

Broaden the knowledge of the stakeholders regarding in country business and Corporate Brand

Manage Corporate Brand Advocacy

Ensure clear, accurate, consistent, continuous & timely messaging to external stakeholder and key government officials.

Ensure deliberate and robust internal and external brand awareness creation to visibly enhance corporate brand

Manage all communications crises in conjunction with the Corporate Affairs Head

Provide stakeholder relations support and guidance to entities and business units

Provide guidance to Corporate Affairs Specialists on Employee Volunteer Programmes (EVPs) implementation

Align stakeholder relations strategic goals to the broader in country strategic objectives

Give guidance and assist in management of media relations opportunities with local publications in order to strengthen brand presence in the relevant communities

Promote and adhere to business procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)

Minimum specifications / requirement areas

Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Communication, Political Science, Public Relations, Law or equivalent

Post graduate qualification an added advantage

5 – 7 years experience in Stakeholder Engagement, Communications or similar Industry experience preferred

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

