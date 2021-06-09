Our client, a leading manufacturing concern seeks a dynamic Stakeholder Relations Manager to join their team, based in Durban. The position reports to the Corporate Affairs Director.
The successful incumbent will be responsible for managing, developing and implementing the stakeholder engagement strategy and framework (Internal and external) in line with the overall business strategy, effectively maintain healthy relations with in country external stakeholders and build a strong brand presence amongst relevant government departments /office and identify and guide Enterprise Development (ED) opportunities in the community to meet the ED spend in country strategic goals.
Key performance areas
- Develop in country integrated reputation management strategies in conjunction with Corporate Affairs Head
- Develop and implement the stakeholder and government relations communication plan for in country to build and strengthen brand awareness of the organisation
- Identify and partner with key community stakeholders and coordinate the support for community led initiatives through the in country CSR/I
- Identify new and changes to legislations that affect in country’s licence to operate and notify relevant internal stakeholders
- Maintain Corporate Affairs stakeholder matrix and engagement plans
- Identify or create effective engagement tools, platforms and other opportunities to advance in country stakeholder relations strategy to e.g. local, provincial and national Government
- Broaden the knowledge of the stakeholders regarding in country business and Corporate Brand
- Manage Corporate Brand Advocacy
- Ensure clear, accurate, consistent, continuous & timely messaging to external stakeholder and key government officials.
- Ensure deliberate and robust internal and external brand awareness creation to visibly enhance corporate brand
- Manage all communications crises in conjunction with the Corporate Affairs Head
- Provide stakeholder relations support and guidance to entities and business units
- Provide guidance to Corporate Affairs Specialists on Employee Volunteer Programmes (EVPs) implementation
- Align stakeholder relations strategic goals to the broader in country strategic objectives
- Give guidance and assist in management of media relations opportunities with local publications in order to strengthen brand presence in the relevant communities
- Promote and adhere to business procedures, policies and guidelines, including, without limitation, those relating to SHERQ, Competition Law and Anti-Bribery and Corruption (ABC)
Minimum specifications / requirement areas
- Bachelors degree in Business Administration, Communication, Political Science, Public Relations, Law or equivalent
- Post graduate qualification an added advantage
- 5 – 7 years experience in Stakeholder Engagement, Communications or similar Industry experience preferred
Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Stakeholder Management
- stakeholder relations manager
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Travel Allowance
- Pension Fund