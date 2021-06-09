Support Lead at Parvana

Support Lead (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Providing Support to the team in investigations as necessary.
- Compiling reports for the Ops managers as per the prescribed process.
- Planning schedule for Production standby duties by aligning with the Service Delivery Manager.
- Running stand-ups as and when necessary.
- Sorting through JIRA tickets for the team.
- Assisting team in backlog grooming as and when required.
- Representing the team in any other incidents and coordinating with respective stakeholders and other teams to get them resolved.
- Assisting with DR failover as and when needed as per the process.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years relevant work experience in a support lead role.
- Communication skills – good management and technical written and verbal skills essential.
- Sound end to end investigation and data analysis skills.
- Ability to solve complex problems on business applications and processes.
- Ability to interact with management, development and support teams.
Type:
- Contract
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]