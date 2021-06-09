Systems Administrator (SQL) at Fourier Recruitment

My client is a solutions provider in the telecommunications sector. Offering a wide variety of Value added services and hosted platforms as well as custom built [URL Removed] are specialists on switching valued added services and building solutions around the telecommunication sector.

Testing of all VPS Service Based Solutions

2nd Level Support internally and externally

Test Deployments to Test Platforms / Systems

Data extraction for other departments

Database Support

Monitoring Backups Daily

Monitoring Archive Jobs Daily

Monitor Recon Exports for Customers daily

Support of Development Team

Minimum Requirements

Must have Matric

Atleast 2 – 3 years experience in Systems Administrator Role

Must have own Transport and Valid Drivers Licence

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund (After 3 month probation)

