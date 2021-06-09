Systems Administrator (SQL) at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 9, 2021

My client is a solutions provider in the telecommunications sector. Offering a wide variety of Value added services and hosted platforms as well as custom built [URL Removed] are specialists on switching valued added services and building solutions around the telecommunication sector.

  • Testing of all VPS Service Based Solutions
  • 2nd Level Support internally and externally
  • Test Deployments to Test Platforms / Systems
  • Data extraction for other departments
  • Database Support
  • Monitoring Backups Daily
  • Monitoring Archive Jobs Daily
  • Monitor Recon Exports for Customers daily
  • Support of Development Team

Minimum Requirements

  • Must have Matric
  • Atleast 2 – 3 years experience in Systems Administrator Role
  • Must have own Transport and Valid Drivers Licence

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund (After 3 month probation)

