Systems Administrator (SQL) at Fourier Recruitment

My client is a solutions provider in the telecommunications sector. Offering a wide variety of Value added services and hosted platforms as well as custom built [URL Removed] are specialists on switching valued added services and building solutions around the telecommunication sector.
- Testing of all VPS Service Based Solutions
- 2nd Level Support internally and externally
- Test Deployments to Test Platforms / Systems
- Data extraction for other departments
- Database Support
- Monitoring Backups Daily
- Monitoring Archive Jobs Daily
- Monitor Recon Exports for Customers daily
- Support of Development Team
Minimum Requirements
- Must have Matric
- Atleast 2 – 3 years experience in Systems Administrator Role
- Must have own Transport and Valid Drivers Licence
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund (After 3 month probation)