Tech businesses, start-ups urged to enter SMME Showcase

Forge Academy will host an SMME Showcase for small and medium-sized tech businesses and tech start-ups.

The event will be hosted at The Gantry in Fourways, Gauteng on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

Forge Academy is offering tech SMMEs and tech start-ups the chance to present their businesses to a panel of judges at the showcase event. The top six businesses selected will win a place to exhibit their business and products at the Forge Academy Digital Street Festival, taking place on 18 November 2021 at Montecasino in Fourways, Gauteng.

“We are on a drive to assist small and medium sized micro-enterprises operating in the tech sector to gain exposure and to grow their businesses. The Showcase will select some of the most forward-thinking and innovative tech start-ups and secure them a place to exhibit their businesses at the Digital Street Festival later in the year. The Festival will offer great exposure to potential investors who may be interested in injecting some capital to accelerate their growth,” says Arthur Wade Anderson, CEO of Forge Academy.

Forge Academy has partnered with Nokia and the ICT SMME Chamber to host the SMME Showcase in June. The showcase aims to highlight the incredible development and growth of the SMME tech sector in South Africa and provide a platform for tech SMMEs that are creating employment and training opportunities, especially for youth.

“The ever-increasing rate of unemployment in South Africa, particularly amongst the youth has long been one of the most pressing socio-economic problems and should represent a dire warning to us all. We can ignore this warning at our own peril. More so, some young work-seekers are not sufficiently educated and do not have the skillsets that employers and the marketplace demand. Therefore, if entrepreneurs are encouraged and supported, like with the SMME Showcase opportunity, each tech startup can then be positioned to become successful and resolve the joblessness problem for a number of young people,” says Muzi Makhaye, executive chairperson of the ICT SMME Chamber.

Forge Academy is calling for those tech entrepreneurs who have a passion to be a part of the growth of the South African economy to enter the SMME showcase. The best presentations must offer responses to current national imperatives including education, connectivity, transport, municipal services and employment.

To enter your business into the SMME showcase click here.