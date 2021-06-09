UHT Production Foreman at Headhunters

Jun 9, 2021

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an experienced UHT Production Foreman.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Achievement of daily operational production targets, line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system.
  • Ensuring compliance to health and safety standards.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years Supervisory experience in a FMCG or Dairy Manufacturing environment.
  • The successful candidate will have a recognized tertiary qualification in production management or similar.
  • The job holder will have good people management skills to effectively lead a team of Supervisors and other factory staff.
  • Computer literacy and previous dairy packaging experience will be to the incumbent’s advantage.

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

