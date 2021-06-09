UHT Production Foreman at Headhunters

Our client based in Humansdorp is looking for an experienced UHT Production Foreman.

Key Performance Areas:

Achievement of daily operational production targets, line utilization and housekeeping through effective staff management and adherence to the requirements of the quality system.

Ensuring compliance to health and safety standards.

Knowledge and Skills:

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 5 years Supervisory experience in a FMCG or Dairy Manufacturing environment.

The successful candidate will have a recognized tertiary qualification in production management or similar.

The job holder will have good people management skills to effectively lead a team of Supervisors and other factory staff.

Computer literacy and previous dairy packaging experience will be to the incumbent’s advantage.

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

