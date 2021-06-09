UI Designer

My extremely dynamic International Client is seeking to grow their South African Team and looking to appoint a UI Designer.

The successful candidate will be responsible for designing the experience, interface, and interaction of web applications and will be working with an international team of experienced product designers and developers.

ork closely with UX team to illustrate design ideas using storyboards, sketch, process flow or graphic elements;

dhere to brand standards & guidelines

ork with product managers, researchers, and developers to understand user needs and use their feedback to design intuitive, user-friendly experiences that meet their needs.

evelop UI mockups, components and prototypes for mobile app and web application platforms.

onduct UI layout adjustment based on user feedback.

repare and present UI designs to internal teams and key stakeholders.

alance user needs with business objectives to ensure both sides are represented in design decisions resulting in the best possible outcome for both.

esign low-fidelity concepts to get stakeholder alignment and solicit user feedback. Polish hi-fidelity prototypes to solidify user experience and communicate design intentions with developers.

ollaborate with user research to test designs, analyze feedback and iterate.

ffectively communicate your design by using artifacts such as personas, IA, user flows, wireframes and prototypes.

evelop and maintain wireframe and design mockups, usage scenarios, prototypes, specifications, navigation maps and other UX design documents.

roactively look for opportunities to improve the design and interface.

reate and maintain a library of design and interface resources for use by product teams.

Requirements:

+ years of professional UI design experience

egree or Diploma in relevant field

trong proficiency with common interface design tools such as Adobe XD, Sketch, Zeplin or Figma and the full Adobe Creative Suite

rovide a strong digital portfolio that exhibits detailed design thinking and problem-solving in regards to the overall user experience.

