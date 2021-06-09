Web Developer at Riches and Beyond

Grade 12

Degree / Certificate in computer science or computer programming.

WordPress experience

Database administration

End user-oriented.

Knowledge of operating systems.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Java, C++, SQL, C#, and HTML experience.

Aptitude for learning new technology.

Deadline driven.

Communication skills.

Desired Skills:

Communication

Computer Literacy

creative thinking

WordPress Development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Riches and Beyond is a property wealth creation institution, which aims to help students reach their financial Freedom through property. We have had over 40 000+ students and have raised over 500 million rands worth of deals for our students.

Learn more/Apply for this position