Web Developer at Riches and Beyond

Grade 12
Degree / Certificate in computer science or computer programming.
WordPress experience
Database administration
End user-oriented.
Knowledge of operating systems.
Analytical and problem-solving skills.
Java, C++, SQL, C#, and HTML experience.
Aptitude for learning new technology.
Deadline driven.
Communication skills.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Literacy
- creative thinking
- WordPress Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Riches and Beyond is a property wealth creation institution, which aims to help students reach their financial Freedom through property. We have had over 40 000+ students and have raised over 500 million rands worth of deals for our students.