Xamarin Developer

Our client is looking for a Developer to join their organisation. This position will be a work from home position.
Salary: R10 000 – R25 000 pm depending on experience.
Requirements:
4 Years software development experience
c# dotnet
asp.net core
Entity Framework Core- MsSQL or MySQL
Xamarin Forms
Xamarin iOS
Xamarin Android
Bootstrap
Github or similar SCM
Advantageous :
Docker
Azure/AWS
Native Mobile development experience
Competencies:
Ability to apply industry best practice
Ability to adapt and give input into innovative solutions
Self-Motivated
Ability to work in a remote team environment
Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
Passionate about software development
Willingness to learn and ask questions
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Xamarin
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree