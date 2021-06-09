Xamarin Developer

Jun 9, 2021

Our client is looking for a Developer to join their organisation. This position will be a work from home position.

Salary: R10 000 – R25 000 pm depending on experience.

Requirements:
4 Years software development experience
c# dotnet
asp.net core
Entity Framework Core- MsSQL or MySQL
Xamarin Forms
Xamarin iOS
Xamarin Android
Bootstrap
Github or similar SCM

Advantageous :
Docker
Azure/AWS
Native Mobile development experience

Competencies:
Ability to apply industry best practice
Ability to adapt and give input into innovative solutions
Self-Motivated
Ability to work in a remote team environment
Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines
Passionate about software development
Willingness to learn and ask questions

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Xamarin
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

