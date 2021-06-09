Xamarin Developer

Our client is looking for a Developer to join their organisation. This position will be a work from home position.

Salary: R10 000 – R25 000 pm depending on experience.

Requirements:

4 Years software development experience

c# dotnet

asp.net core

Entity Framework Core- MsSQL or MySQL

Xamarin Forms

Xamarin iOS

Xamarin Android

Bootstrap

Github or similar SCM

Advantageous :

Docker

Azure/AWS

Native Mobile development experience

Competencies:

Ability to apply industry best practice

Ability to adapt and give input into innovative solutions

Self-Motivated

Ability to work in a remote team environment

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines

Passionate about software development

Willingness to learn and ask questions

