API Developer (Python) at Parvana

API Developer (Python) (Parvana)

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

Developing, testing and maintaining integrations.

Developing cloud functions and endpoints on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Maintaining the GCP cloud functions and BigQuery databases.

Training / deploying machine learning models.

Creating scalable and long-term solutions on the system.

Creating reports / carrying out data analysis using Python.

Working with various teams to understand requirements and implementing solutions.

Debugging processes over multiple applications / platforms.

Managing the overall development pipeline to meet key business objectives.

Translating business problems into user stories and development tasks.

Changing management and user training across the organisation.

Managing a small team of software developers to deliver on systems targets.

Qualifications:

BSc or similar majoring in computer science or IT.

Skills / Experience:

3+ years development experience

Strong understanding of Python

Knowledge of Deluge script would be beneficial.

Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Experience working in an Agile development environment.

Solid understanding of data structures and experience with relational databases.

Experience working with APIs, webhooks and authentication protocols.

Experience with designing, training and deploying machine learning models.

Ability to work in a small team on multiple projects.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

