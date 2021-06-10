API Developer (Python) at Parvana

API Developer (Python) (Parvana)
About the Client:
Responsibilities:
- Developing, testing and maintaining integrations.
- Developing cloud functions and endpoints on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
- Maintaining the GCP cloud functions and BigQuery databases.
- Training / deploying machine learning models.
- Creating scalable and long-term solutions on the system.
- Creating reports / carrying out data analysis using Python.
- Working with various teams to understand requirements and implementing solutions.
- Debugging processes over multiple applications / platforms.
- Managing the overall development pipeline to meet key business objectives.
- Translating business problems into user stories and development tasks.
- Changing management and user training across the organisation.
- Managing a small team of software developers to deliver on systems targets.
Qualifications:
- BSc or similar majoring in computer science or IT.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years development experience
- Strong understanding of Python
- Knowledge of Deluge script would be beneficial.
- Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Experience working in an Agile development environment.
- Solid understanding of data structures and experience with relational databases.
- Experience working with APIs, webhooks and authentication protocols.
- Experience with designing, training and deploying machine learning models.
- Ability to work in a small team on multiple projects.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
