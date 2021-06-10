API Developer (Python) at Parvana

Jun 10, 2021

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Developing, testing and maintaining integrations.

  • Developing cloud functions and endpoints on the Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

  • Maintaining the GCP cloud functions and BigQuery databases.

  • Training / deploying machine learning models.

  • Creating scalable and long-term solutions on the system.

  • Creating reports / carrying out data analysis using Python.

  • Working with various teams to understand requirements and implementing solutions.

  • Debugging processes over multiple applications / platforms.

  • Managing the overall development pipeline to meet key business objectives.

  • Translating business problems into user stories and development tasks.

  • Changing management and user training across the organisation.

  • Managing a small team of software developers to deliver on systems targets.

Qualifications:

  • BSc or similar majoring in computer science or IT.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years development experience
  • Strong understanding of Python
  • Knowledge of Deluge script would be beneficial.
  • Strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Solid understanding of data structures and experience with relational databases.
  • Experience working with APIs, webhooks and authentication protocols.
  • Experience with designing, training and deploying machine learning models.
  • Ability to work in a small team on multiple projects.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

