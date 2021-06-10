Board International, Decision Inc announce partnership

Board International, which supplies an all-in-one decision-making platform that integrates business intelligence (BI), planning and predictive analytics, has signed a partnership agreement with Decision Inc, which has a global presence across South Africa, UK and Australia.

With this partnership, Board further expands its portfolio in Africa to deliver value-driven solutions to support data-driven enterprises.

The strategic relationship will enhance both parties’ capabilities to drive digital transformation in customers’ decision-making processes across the office of finance.

“We see this strategic partnership with Board as a catalyst to servicing our clients throughout Africa. Through this partnership we can offer a unique proposition for organisations on the continent to implement a single application platform that will deliver immense value for their planning, financial consolidation, reporting, BI, and predictive analytics processes,” says Allan Saffy, MD: South Africa at Decision Inc.

“We welcome Decision Inc as our partner. Decision Inc has a strong reputation in Africa,” says Gavin Fallon, GM: Northern Europe. Middle East and Africa at Board International. “Decision Inc’s project delivery experience and implementation skills, combined with the proven technology of Board’s platform, will enable customers to digitalise their manual processes and transform processes across the office of finance.”