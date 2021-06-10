Business Analyst: Operations (Credit Products) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 10, 2021

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

  • Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within thefinancialand or bankingenvironment
  • At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Experience and knowledge in credit products (credit card, term loan, access facility)
  • Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes
Application development
Business analysis and design
Standards and governance
Testing practices

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:
Agile development life cycle
Banking systems

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)

Solid understanding of:
Capitec Bank’s systems environment
Capitec Bank business model
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Strategic Thinking Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Learning and Researching
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Relating and Networking
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position