Business Analyst: Operations (Credit Products) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements
Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions
Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements
Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions
Experience
Min:
- Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within thefinancialand or bankingenvironment
- At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Experience and knowledge in credit products (credit card, term loan, access facility)
- Basic project management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
IT systems development processes
Application development
Business analysis and design
Standards and governance
Testing practices
Ideal:
Detailed knowledge of:
Agile development life cycle
Banking systems
Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)
Solid understanding of:
Capitec Bank’s systems environment
Capitec Bank business model
Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Strategic Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Contactable via own mobile phone
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals