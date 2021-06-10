Business Analyst: Operations (Credit Products) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements

Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions

Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements

Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions

Experience

Min:

Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within thefinancialand or bankingenvironment

At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

Experience and knowledge in credit products (credit card, term loan, access facility)

Basic project management experience

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes

Application development

Business analysis and design

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

Agile development life cycle

Banking systems

Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM)

Solid understanding of:

Capitec Bank’s systems environment

Capitec Bank business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Strategic Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Influencing Skills

Negotiation skills

Presentation Skills

Facilitation Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adapting and Responding to Change

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Learning and Researching

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Relating and Networking

Working with People

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position