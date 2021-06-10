Compliance Manager Insurance

Utilize your insurance related compliance / risk management experience at this insurance company.
Requirements:
- Degree (Risk, Legal, Compliance)
- 2-3 years’ working experience in compliance or risk management
- Insurance industry experience essential
- Valid Driver’s Licence and own transport
Knowledge of the following acts would be advantageous
Financial Intelligence Centre Act
Financial Services Board Act
Insurance Act
Financial Sector Regulation Act
Short Term Insurance Act and Medical Schemes Act
Promotion of Access to Information Act
Protection of Personal Information Act
Desired Skills:
- Compliance
- Insurance
- Financial Intelligence Centre Act
- Insurance Act
- Short Term Insurance
- Long term insurance
- Gap cover
About The Employer:
Stable Insurance Company. Great working conditions.