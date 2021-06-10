Compliance Manager Insurance

Utilize your insurance related compliance / risk management experience at this insurance company.

Requirements:

Degree (Risk, Legal, Compliance)

2-3 years’ working experience in compliance or risk management

Insurance industry experience essential

Valid Driver’s Licence and own transport

Knowledge of the following acts would be advantageous

Financial Intelligence Centre Act

Financial Services Board Act

Insurance Act

Financial Sector Regulation Act

Short Term Insurance Act and Medical Schemes Act

Promotion of Access to Information Act

Protection of Personal Information Act

Desired Skills:

Compliance

Insurance

Financial Intelligence Centre Act

Insurance Act

Short Term Insurance

Long term insurance

Gap cover

About The Employer:

Stable Insurance Company. Great working conditions.

