Our client in maufacturing is actively recruitung for a Controller ( Finance) to join their team in Uitenhage.
Duties & Responsibilities
PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
Ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of reporting of both US GAAP and local Statutory Financial Statements
Drive continuous improvement and the simplification and standardization of business processes and communications , work with GBS to ensure success.
Ensure compliance with local tax and regulatory requirements.
Build and develop a strong and engaged team
PRINCIPLE DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Monthly Reporting
Ensure that the Controlling department produces the month end financial information to a high standard in accordance with required reporting legislations and within the corporate deadlines
Perform review of the draft result to ensure accuracy and reliability of the monthly/quarterly/annual reported results
Ensure the accuracy and reporting of all manual adjustments to the month end results
Provide analytical review and explanations together with result walkthroughs (Transmission reviews – Income statement and Balance sheet & Balance sheet reviews)
Manage account reconciliation process (Preparation & Review) to ensure strong supporting evidence is maintained for all Balance Sheet account balances
For each quarter close and year end provide the additional information required by Corporate Accounting for the completion of the 10Q and 10K returns (GY Global reporting related activities)
Annual Financial Statements
Manage the working relationship and audit process with the external auditors
Ensure that all required documentation is gathered and supplied timely to the auditors
annual financial statements prepared, signed off and lodged with required regulatory bodies as per agreed timelines
Maintain US GAAP vs Local GAAP reconciliation and Provide detailed and timely commentary to justify the reconciling differences
Taxation
Ensure compliance with local tax legislation and authorities (VAT & Corporate Tax)
Ensure compliance with Goodyear Transfer Pricing policies
Monthly and annual tax calculation compilation and review
Act as key point of contact for Regional and Corporate Tax teams
Internal Controls
Support compliance with the internal control’s framework designed and approved by the Internal Controls Team (RACM procedures)
Make recommendations in cases where internal controls could be improved
Support maintenance of the Sarbanes-Oxley process documentation to ensure that it is current and applicable
Coordinate the quarterly SOX 302 certification process
Manage the bi-annual SOD review process together with stakeholders
Manage ad-hoc internal audit engagements
Team management and development
Manage and coordinate Accounting, AP, (Factory accounting, Tax, AR, Treasury – If applicable) teams
Responsible to supervise, coach and develop the team
Support management in the definition and implementation of succession planning
Manage team’s objective setting, mid-year and annual review processes
Business Awareness
Be a business partner to all relevant stakeholders and ensure active and open communication
Liaise cross-functionally within Finance to understand the forecasts for future business performance, assist with the preparation of variance analysis
Active participation in ad-hoc business and controlling projects
Strive for Continuous Improvement, Efficiency gains and standardization of processes, activities and controls
Act as local key point of contact for technical accounting queries/policies and accounting memo preparation
Responsible for all APDP claims and bookings
Desired Experience & Qualification
EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:
Minimum 7 years post qualified experience. (10 years in total)
Financial Accounting experience in a medium or large company.
Experience in managing large teams
US GAAP, SOX knowledge and experience
Prior exposure in the US or a US sub. would be preferable
Prior exposure to an SAP environment is preferable
Deep knowledge of South African Income tax legislation, with experience in Transfer Pricing
Excellent proven Excel proficiency
EDUCATION:
Qualified CIMA/CTA/CA (SA) accountant with minimum 5 years post qualified experience.
Financial Accounting experience in a medium or large company.
Previous supervision of staff.
PC literate, able to use SAP, Microsoft Office Products.
Knowledge of US GAAP and IFRS.
Be a self-motivated team player who can work with minimum supervision
Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as successful
