Controller (Finance)

Our client in maufacturing is actively recruitung for a Controller ( Finance) to join their team in Uitenhage.

Duties & Responsibilities

PRIMARY PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

Ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of reporting of both US GAAP and local Statutory Financial Statements

Drive continuous improvement and the simplification and standardization of business processes and communications , work with GBS to ensure success.

Ensure compliance with local tax and regulatory requirements.

Build and develop a strong and engaged team

PRINCIPLE DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Monthly Reporting

Ensure that the Controlling department produces the month end financial information to a high standard in accordance with required reporting legislations and within the corporate deadlines

Perform review of the draft result to ensure accuracy and reliability of the monthly/quarterly/annual reported results

Ensure the accuracy and reporting of all manual adjustments to the month end results

Provide analytical review and explanations together with result walkthroughs (Transmission reviews – Income statement and Balance sheet & Balance sheet reviews)

Manage account reconciliation process (Preparation & Review) to ensure strong supporting evidence is maintained for all Balance Sheet account balances

For each quarter close and year end provide the additional information required by Corporate Accounting for the completion of the 10Q and 10K returns (GY Global reporting related activities)

Annual Financial Statements

Manage the working relationship and audit process with the external auditors

Ensure that all required documentation is gathered and supplied timely to the auditors

annual financial statements prepared, signed off and lodged with required regulatory bodies as per agreed timelines

Maintain US GAAP vs Local GAAP reconciliation and Provide detailed and timely commentary to justify the reconciling differences

Taxation

Ensure compliance with local tax legislation and authorities (VAT & Corporate Tax)

Ensure compliance with Goodyear Transfer Pricing policies

Monthly and annual tax calculation compilation and review

Act as key point of contact for Regional and Corporate Tax teams

Internal Controls

Support compliance with the internal control’s framework designed and approved by the Internal Controls Team (RACM procedures)

Make recommendations in cases where internal controls could be improved

Support maintenance of the Sarbanes-Oxley process documentation to ensure that it is current and applicable

Coordinate the quarterly SOX 302 certification process

Manage the bi-annual SOD review process together with stakeholders

Manage ad-hoc internal audit engagements

Team management and development

Manage and coordinate Accounting, AP, (Factory accounting, Tax, AR, Treasury – If applicable) teams

Responsible to supervise, coach and develop the team

Support management in the definition and implementation of succession planning

Manage team’s objective setting, mid-year and annual review processes

Business Awareness

Be a business partner to all relevant stakeholders and ensure active and open communication

Liaise cross-functionally within Finance to understand the forecasts for future business performance, assist with the preparation of variance analysis

Active participation in ad-hoc business and controlling projects

Strive for Continuous Improvement, Efficiency gains and standardization of processes, activities and controls

Act as local key point of contact for technical accounting queries/policies and accounting memo preparation

Responsible for all APDP claims and bookings

Desired Experience & Qualification

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Minimum 7 years post qualified experience. (10 years in total)

Financial Accounting experience in a medium or large company.

Experience in managing large teams

US GAAP, SOX knowledge and experience

Prior exposure in the US or a US sub. would be preferable

Prior exposure to an SAP environment is preferable

Deep knowledge of South African Income tax legislation, with experience in Transfer Pricing

Excellent proven Excel proficiency

EDUCATION:

Qualified CIMA/CTA/CA (SA) accountant with minimum 5 years post qualified experience.

Financial Accounting experience in a medium or large company.

Previous supervision of staff.

PC literate, able to use SAP, Microsoft Office Products.

Knowledge of US GAAP and IFRS.

Be a self-motivated team player who can work with minimum supervision

Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as successful

