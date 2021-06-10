Credit Controller at Merensky Timber

Reporting to the Credit Control Manager the successful incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that all credit control targets are met by managing overdue accounts and collecting all other amounts due as per the debtor’s book

Desired Skills:

Computer Literacy

Written And Verbal Communication

Interpersonal Skills

Planning and Organisational skills

Credit Control Process

Business Acumen

Good Communication Etiquette

Ability to work independently

Ability to work under pressure

Time Management

Attention to detail

Accuracy

Team working

Credit Management 2

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Credit Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

