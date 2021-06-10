Credit Controller at Merensky Timber

Reporting to the Credit Control Manager the successful incumbent will be responsible for ensuring that all credit control targets are met by managing overdue accounts and collecting all other amounts due as per the debtor’s book
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
- Written And Verbal Communication
- Interpersonal Skills
- Planning and Organisational skills
- Credit Control Process
- Business Acumen
- Good Communication Etiquette
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work under pressure
- Time Management
- Attention to detail
- Accuracy
- Team working
- Credit Management 2
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Credit Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric