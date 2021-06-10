Creditors Clerk

A Creditors Clerk vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To carry out accounting and administrative duties such as the processing and payment of creditor’s invoices, reconciliation of statements, and follow-up on creditors

Location

Parktown

Key performance areas

Processing of all accounts payable functions

Effective processing of month-end tasks

Ensure that proper information is maintained for historical purposes such as effective filing and retrieving of information

Ensure correct supplier information captured on X3 according to required standards

Preparation of creditor reconciliations

Ensure compliance with Foreign Exchange Requirements

Adherence to systems, procedures, and policies, including accounts payable functions to company guidelines and address any deviations

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

A relevant certificate in Accounting, Bookkeeping, or Finance will be advantageous

Required minimum work experience

Minimum 1-year creditors experience

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Must have exceptional organizational and administrative skills together with working knowledge of Microsoft Office, especially Excel

Ordered and systematic in approach to tasks

Must be meticulous and pay high attention to detail

Able to prioritize own workload and work towards deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Confidentiality, tact, and discretion must be maintained at all times

Willingness to work overtime

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 21 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

