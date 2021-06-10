Cyber Engineering Services Manager
|Key Responsibilities:
Aid in the design and implementation of IT Security Solutions
- Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defense, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, Analysis and Reporting etc.
- Practical planning and implementation of effective cyber defense and detection technologies
- Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions.
Document relevant security tasks, activities and outputs
- Formulate and evolve document standards using known best practices:
- Improved documentation aligned to industry best practices.
- Enhanced reporting with clear data driven results for use during security assessments, incident analysis and root cause investigations.
Manage and track security incident remediation efforts
- Manage key stakeholders and technology owners throughout remediation processes and provide corrective recommendations as needed:
- Lead remediation recommendations and ensure incident closure and compliance.
- Review and enhance evidence collection of all security incidents for reporting, compliance, and improvement purposes.
- Monitor networks and connected devices for security issues.
- Proactively respond to and report on DLP, IPS/IDS, ATP, APT detection, help device on remediation actions and improvement plans.
- Track and help manage remediation efforts ensuring a mature document trail.
Detect and respond to organisational threats
- Help manage security incidents to ensure identification, root cause, remediation, and improvement planning:
- Use formal and agreed processes, methods, and standards to address incident management in a mature manner, ensuring effective remediation, business impact and root cause analysis.
- Investigate all cyber security incidents.
- Aid in the documentation of security breaches and provide remediation recommendations.
- Assess security incidents and measure organisational impact.
- Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions.
Enhance cyber security vulnerabilities and threat detection systems
- Proactively evaluate and enhance vulnerability and threat detection systems across the organisation.
- Reduced business risk and the development effective threat detection systems.
- Ensure and improve organisations IT Security and regulatory compliance.
- Perform regular review of all defense mechanisms and make recommendation for improvement and aid in the implementation thereof:
- Development and implementation of effective first-line of defense protection solutions
- Aid in the design and implementation of non-intrusive unstructured data discovery tools and methods across all attached corporate networks:
- Implement and report against scheduled sensitive data discovery.
- Stay current on IT security trends and news (Trusted 3rd Party Notifications)
- Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management.
|Minimum Requirements:
|Qualifications & Experience:
- Undergraduate or masters degree preferably in one of the following areas Business Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, and other related majors
- And /or technical experience working within large IT type environments.
- Preferred technical certifications or security certifications.
- 10+ Years of IT experience including management.
- A Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP)
- Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) or equivalent certification from a recognised professional organisation is required,
