Cyber Engineering Services Manager

Jun 10, 2021

Key Responsibilities:

Aid in the design and implementation of IT Security Solutions

  • Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defense, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, Analysis and Reporting etc.
  • Practical planning and implementation of effective cyber defense and detection technologies
  • Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions.

Document relevant security tasks, activities and outputs

  • Formulate and evolve document standards using known best practices:
  • Improved documentation aligned to industry best practices.
  • Enhanced reporting with clear data driven results for use during security assessments, incident analysis and root cause investigations.

Manage and track security incident remediation efforts

  • Manage key stakeholders and technology owners throughout remediation processes and provide corrective recommendations as needed:
  • Lead remediation recommendations and ensure incident closure and compliance.
  • Review and enhance evidence collection of all security incidents for reporting, compliance, and improvement purposes.
  • Monitor networks and connected devices for security issues.
  • Proactively respond to and report on DLP, IPS/IDS, ATP, APT detection, help device on remediation actions and improvement plans.
  • Track and help manage remediation efforts ensuring a mature document trail.

Detect and respond to organisational threats

  • Help manage security incidents to ensure identification, root cause, remediation, and improvement planning:
  • Use formal and agreed processes, methods, and standards to address incident management in a mature manner, ensuring effective remediation, business impact and root cause analysis.
  • Investigate all cyber security incidents.
  • Aid in the documentation of security breaches and provide remediation recommendations.
  • Assess security incidents and measure organisational impact.
  • Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions.

Enhance cyber security vulnerabilities and threat detection systems

  • Proactively evaluate and enhance vulnerability and threat detection systems across the organisation.
  • Reduced business risk and the development effective threat detection systems.
  • Ensure and improve organisations IT Security and regulatory compliance.
  • Perform regular review of all defense mechanisms and make recommendation for improvement and aid in the implementation thereof:
  • Development and implementation of effective first-line of defense protection solutions
  • Aid in the design and implementation of non-intrusive unstructured data discovery tools and methods across all attached corporate networks:
  • Implement and report against scheduled sensitive data discovery.
  • Stay current on IT security trends and news (Trusted 3rd Party Notifications)
  • Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications & Experience:

  • Undergraduate or masters degree preferably in one of the following areas Business Management, Information Systems, Computer Science, Engineering, and other related majors
  • And /or technical experience working within large IT type environments.
  • Preferred technical certifications or security certifications.
  • 10+ Years of IT experience including management.
  • A Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP)
  • Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) or equivalent certification from a recognised professional organisation is required,

