Cyber Engineering Services Manager

Key Responsibilities: Aid in the design and implementation of IT Security Solutions Design and develop security solutions and platforms including, Defense, Audit, Monitoring and Detection, Analysis and Reporting etc.

Practical planning and implementation of effective cyber defense and detection technologies

Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions. Document relevant security tasks, activities and outputs Formulate and evolve document standards using known best practices:

Improved documentation aligned to industry best practices.

Enhanced reporting with clear data driven results for use during security assessments, incident analysis and root cause investigations. Manage and track security incident remediation efforts Manage key stakeholders and technology owners throughout remediation processes and provide corrective recommendations as needed:

Lead remediation recommendations and ensure incident closure and compliance.

Review and enhance evidence collection of all security incidents for reporting, compliance, and improvement purposes.

Monitor networks and connected devices for security issues.

Proactively respond to and report on DLP, IPS/IDS, ATP, APT detection, help device on remediation actions and improvement plans.

Track and help manage remediation efforts ensuring a mature document trail. Detect and respond to organisational threats Help manage security incidents to ensure identification, root cause, remediation, and improvement planning:

Use formal and agreed processes, methods, and standards to address incident management in a mature manner, ensuring effective remediation, business impact and root cause analysis.

Investigate all cyber security incidents.

Aid in the documentation of security breaches and provide remediation recommendations.

Assess security incidents and measure organisational impact.

Work with IT Ops on identified systems vulnerabilities to seek long term solutions. Enhance cyber security vulnerabilities and threat detection systems Proactively evaluate and enhance vulnerability and threat detection systems across the organisation.

Reduced business risk and the development effective threat detection systems.

Ensure and improve organisations IT Security and regulatory compliance.

Perform regular review of all defense mechanisms and make recommendation for improvement and aid in the implementation thereof:

Development and implementation of effective first-line of defense protection solutions

Aid in the design and implementation of non-intrusive unstructured data discovery tools and methods across all attached corporate networks:

Implement and report against scheduled sensitive data discovery.

Stay current on IT security trends and news (Trusted 3rd Party Notifications)

Research security enhancements and make recommendations to management.